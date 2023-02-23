Bryson PhillipsBryson Phillips will be remembered as one of the great two-sport stars at MCHS. His excellence on the basketball court and track left quite a legacy. His name is all over the record books.
Bryson’s talents became very evident during his sophomore year. During the 2004-2005 season, Phillips led the team in assists while also being named to several all-tournament teams including the All ‘A’ All-Tournament Team. He finished the year with 355 points. He made a name for himself on the track team as well, achieving a 4th place finish in the high jump at the 2005 state meet.
Phillips took his game to another level during his junior year. He was asked to take on more of a scorer mentality and he did not disappoint. Bryson averaged 21.7 points per game, finishing the year with 565 points. These numbers made him a top 20 scorer in the state. He again made the All “A” All-Tournament team and was a Messenger-Inquirer Honorable Mention team member. Phillips continued his track and field success by again finishing 4th in the state in the high jump.
There is no doubt that Bryson saved his best efforts for his senior year. Phillips helped lead the basketball team to a 17-11 record while averaging 18.1 points per game. He led the team in points, 3-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage and steals. He was once again an All “A” All-Tournament selection. Bryson earned several postseason recognitions, including Messenger-Inquirer second team, KABC 3rd Region first team, second team all-state, and the Kentucky East-West All Star Team. His senior year on the track team was just as lucrative. Bryson finished third in the state in the high jump. He was recognized by the Kentucky Track and Cross-Country Coaches Association as a second team All-State Track Team member and a first team member in the KTCCA Area 2 Region.
Bryson finished his high school career as the career leader in points (1,509), free throws (309), field goals (520), and 3-point field goals (160). Some of these records have since fallen, but his impact on the MCHS basketball team will never be forgotten. He was an electric scorer who never backed down from an opponent. Bryson played with a confidence and ferocity that is unmatched. Bryson also still holds the high jump record at MCHS. Bryson Phillips was simply one of the best athletes to ever walk the halls of McLean County High School.
Spencer Phillips
Spencer Phillips made his presence known in his four years as a Cougar. The four-year starter on the gridiron left a legacy that is nearly unmatched in the history of McLean County football. Known for his hard-nosed running style, Spencer was able to amass numerous awards and records.
Spencer began his high school career as a starter on defense for the 2006 football team. Due to injuries, Spencer was thrust into the offensive backfield, and never relinquished the position. He was chosen as the Freshmen Offensive Player of the Year and Freshmen MVP for his efforts. He rushed for over 500 yards in his freshman campaign and led the Freshmen team to an undefeated record.
Phillips began to make a name for himself during his sophomore year. He became the marquee back in the Cougar offense, rushing for 1,097 yards for the season. The highlight of his season was a 293-yard rushing night against Muhlenberg County. At the end of the year, he was awarded the KFCA District Player of the Year and made first team running back on the Messenger-Inquirer All Area Team.
Spencer’s junior campaign started off with a bang. He was on pace to reach nearly 2,000 yards on the season as he had 793 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first four games of the season. Unfortunately, he suffered a season ending injury against Webster County. The Cougars, who had started the year 4-0, were able to win only one game after his injury. Despite missing the majority of the year, he was still chosen on the Big 8 Football Coaches Associative offensive first team.
The 2009 football season would prove to be Spencer’s best. The determined senior ran for a school record 1,930 yards while leading the Cougars to a district runner-up finish and a 5-6 record. His most memorable game of the season was against the Muhlenberg County Mustangs. Phllips rushed for a school record 401 yards on 17 carries while scoring six touchdowns, also a school record. It was a display of complete domination. At the end of the year, he was once again awarded the KFCA District Player of the Year. Phillips also garnered Big 8 Running Back of the Year and Messenger-Inquirer Offensive Player of the Year.
