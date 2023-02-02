Katie Vandiver Gunterman is the best female golfer to ever walk the halls of MCHS. She helped kick start the program in its infancy and accomplished feats that have yet to be matched. She always played the game with a determination and drive to improve that led her to great success at the high school and college ranks.
Katie was a member of the first girls golf team in the 1994-1995 school year, her freshman year. The team didn’t actually compete in matches that year, but spent time on the course practicing for the next year. Katie would be the medalist for the next three years. She was consistently the top scorer for the team and often challenged for some of the biggest meets. Her big breakthrough came when she won the Pepsi Jr. Golf Tournament at Lake Barkley, allowing her to play in the Pepsi Tournament of Champions.
Katie’s play earned her a scholarship to play at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Her play only improved as she played against better competition in college. She was the four-year medalist at KWC from the fall of 1998 through the spring of 2002. While playing for the Lady Panthers she won several tournaments including invitationals at USI, Indianapolis and the KWC Invitational.
Outside of college competition she also won the 2001 CoolMax World Amateur Championship. After college Katie was a Kentucky State Amateur Golf finalist, competed in several long drive competitions and several couples golf tournaments. She twice won the Robert Trent Jones Trail Couples Challenge in Mobile, Alabama and the Olde Stone Tweeds and Beads Couples Tournament in Bowling Green.
Golf wasn’t the only sport Katie played at MCHS. She was a four-year member of the girls basketball team. She was part of the 1996 girls basketball team that won the district championship and All ‘A’ regional championship. Kaite also played three years of softball, deciding not to play her senior year to commit time to her golf game after signing with KWC.
Katie will always be remembered as a great teammate and strong leader. Her prowess on the links have yet to be matched since she graduated in 1998. Katie continues to play golf and is a strong supporter of McLean County schools.
