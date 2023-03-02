Kenny WilsonThere will never be another official like Kenny Wilson. He’s known by everyone throughout the 3rd Region. Fans of this region know who has the game when they hear, “Easy, easy, easy!” Kenny is a legend on the hardwood and a steady presence in the gyms of Western Kentucky for nearly fifty years.
Kenny Wilson graduated from Livermore High School in 1968. He played basketball and baseball for the Yellow Jackets during his high school years. After high school, he still had a desire to be around the game. His brother, Lance, talked him into officiating basketball. It was one of the best decisions he ever made.
Kenny would go on to officiate for 47 years. He called district and regional tournament games for 42 of those years. He officiated six girls at large state tournaments along with two All ‘A’ State Tournaments. Kenny routinely received the big Friday night district games in the region. You would often see him on the court with his best friend, Barry Barnes, and his brother, Lance.
Wilson was never intimidated by the challenge of a big game. He would throw anybody out of a gym and a few times entire sections of the crowd. Kenny made sure everyone knew who was in control of the game and that foolishness wouldn’t rule the night.
He developed many great friendships with the coaches, players, officials and fans that he worked with. In 2020, Kenny was inducted into the 3rd Region Hall of Fame, a very humbling experience for the veteran.
Kenny once said that his only regret is that he didn’t collect a dollar for every butt-chewing he received during his 47 years because he would have been a multi-millionaire. One thing for sure is that Kenny represented McLean County well for many years. His legacy will impact our county and region for many years to come.
Lance Wilson
It takes a special person to be an official. It is often a thankless job that is remembered more for the mistakes than the accomplishments. Officials have to have thick skin and a big heart to endure the stresses of the job. Lance Wilson exemplifies the great qualities of an accomplished official. He is a levelheaded man who sticks to his guns and creates an environment of consistency and fairness where the players can play and the coaches can coach. His commitment to the job is worthy of high praise and recognition.
Lance entered MCHS in 1976. He played basketball, football and baseball during his four years, graduating in 1980. After high school, Lance entered the workforce but was looking for a way to make some extra money. He started calling basketball games and quickly fell in love with it. He eventually talked his brother, Kenny, into officiating as well.
Lance officiated basketball for 32 years. He quickly worked his way up the ranks due to his work ethic and knowledge of the game. During his time in stripes, he was granted the opportunity to officiate 29 district tournaments and 27 regional tournaments. He was often selected to call the championship games. Lance refereed three Class A tournaments.
Some of the highlights of his officiating days were calling three Girls KHSAA State Championships and one Boys KHSAA State Championship game. Only the best of the best earn the opportunity to work a State Championship game. The fact that Lance called four State Championships is a testament to his talent. An untimely injury unfortunately cut his officiating career short.
Wilson will be remembered for his steady demeanor and approachable personality. Coaches felt comfortable talking to Lance. Players knew where they stood with him. His fellow officials respected him and would ask him for advice. Athletic Directors felt at ease when he was in their gymnasiums because they knew the game would be handled the right way. The 3rd Region was lucky to have a man like Lance Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.