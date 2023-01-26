Super fans are found in many schools.
The fan who shows up to every game, regardless of whether they have a son or daughter playing. These fans make the environment better for everyone involved. They show up rain or shine, win or lose.
They encourage the players when things don’t go their way. They support the coach when they may not be at his or her best. They simply love their team. That is what Louis and Phillip Dant are for MCHS sports.
Louis and Phillip have been coming to games at the high school for many years. They sit near the floor and say hello to everyone who walks by. They are happy to see the people of the county and they have an infectious enthusiasm that impacts everyone around them.
Louis and Phillip are always positive. They are the type of fans every team wishes they had. Sports can often bring out the worst in people through their competitiveness and selfishness.
They get lost in the emotions of the game, whether it’s a bad call or a questionable decision.
Louis and Phillip maintain their composure and never lose sight of why they are in attendance, to support the young men and women of McLean County High School.
If only there could be more fans like these two fine men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.