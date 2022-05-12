The McLean County High School baseball team started last week with a win, but suffered losses the rest of the week.
The Cougars won 11-1 at Webster County on May 2. McLean County fell 5-0 at home against Ohio County on May 4 before coming up short against the Eagles 4-1 in Hartford the next night. The Cougars were shut out 16-0 by Daviess County at home last Saturday.
The game at Webster County was scoreless for the first three innings before the Cougars racked up 10 runs in the fourth. The Trojans managed a run in the fifth, but McLean answered back in the sixth and the game ended early with an 11-1 win for the Cougars.
Mason Lovell got the win for McLean County with 16 first pitch strikes. The righty went six innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out three and walking one.
The Cougars collected nine hits in the game. Cruz Lee went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double to lead the team. Will Logsdon had a couple hits including a double and Connor Mitchuson also had two hits. Zane Decker had two of the team’s four stolen bases.
“This was a good team win to start the week,” said head coach Heath Hicks.
“Mason did a good job on the mound, throwing strikes and trusting his defense, only allowing one hit,” Hicks said. “The offense started slow, but after one time through the order, we made the adjustments necessary to put up a big number.”
McLean County was in it until the end against Ohio County at home last Wednesday. Only one run was scored in the first three innings, but a few in the fourth gave the Eagles a lead that the Cougars could not match, falling 5-0.
The Lee Brothers served on the mound for McLean County. Jax Lee took the loss. The southpaw surrendered four runs on five hits over four innings, striking out five. A bunt went high off the bat in the second inning; Jax ran up and caught it at the grass before making a quick throw to HB Whitaker on first for the double play. Jax stormed off the mound in the third inning to scoop up a ball that barely made it out of the batter’s box and beat the runner to first with his throw.
Cruz Lee pitched in relief for his little brother, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two. Cruz twisted away from a hard hit straight to the mound, but still managed to snag the ball with the tip of his glove for the out.
Connor Mitchuson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Cougars. Cruz Lee had a double to the fence at center field. Tyler Larkin also knocked one way back along the right foul line for a double.
This was a game of missed opportunities, according to Hicks.
“We gave ourselves opportunities early to seize control of this game and didn’t capitalize, leaving five runners on base in the first two innings,” he said. “Ohio didn’t waste theirs, particularly in the fourth, and that was the ballgame. Jax and Cruz pitched well. They gave us a chance and we did not take advantage.”
McLean County traveled to Hartford to take on the Eagles again the following night. The game was tied at one with Ohio County batting in the bottom of the sixth when a triple scored two runs and the Eagles sealed the win 4-1.
Kamden Level took the loss for the Cougars. Level had 16 first pitch strikes and allowed six hits and three runs over five and a third innings.
Cruz Lee had a double while Mason Lovell and Level also managed one hit. Lovell had three stolen bases in the game.
McLean County did not commit a single error in the field. Cruz Lee had the most chances in the field with eight, five assists and three putouts.
“Just like last night, this was another chess match,” Hicks said. “Kamden battled on the mound for us, keeping us right there. We just couldn’t get it going at the plate, missing out on opportunities to move runners, score runs and put pressure on Ohio. Then they came up with a big swing in the sixth. Against a good team, you have to take every inch given and in these two games, we did not. All that said, there’s no doubt we can beat that team come tournament time. We just have to execute better.”
The Cougars struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Daviess County, giving up 16 runs in the loss at home last Saturday.
Ayden Rice took the loss for McLean County. The right-hander had 13 first pitch strikes and went four innings, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out two.
Tyler Larkin went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead the Cougars. The defense was sure-handed in the field and did not commit a single error. HB Whitaker had the most chances with six putouts.
McLean County will host Hopkins County Central tonight, May 12 at 5:45 p.m. The team will travel to Union County on Friday for their final regular season game at 5:30 p.m. The Cougars will host the 10th District Tournament and will play Muhlenberg County in the first round on Monday, May 16. The first pitch is at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.