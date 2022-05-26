The McLean County High School baseball team ended the 2022 season in the first round of the 10th District Tournament in Calhoun on May 16. The Cougars fell 3-0 to the Muhlenberg County Mustangs. McLean County ended the season with a 9-18 record.
Ayden Rice was named to the All-District Team and Tyler Larkin was named to the All-Academic Team for the 10th District.
The pitching was strong on both sides of the low-scoring affair last Monday. Taylor Trogden caught a ball in right field for the first out. Catcher Kamden Level snagged a very high pop up near the fence for the second out. Shortstop Cruz Lee scooped up a hard hit and zinged it to HB Whitaker at first base to end the initial frame.
Lee Caught a pop fly at short and Connor Mitchuson caught an infield fly at second. Although Muhlenberg County scored one in the second inning, a strikeout ended the frame with three runners left on base for the Mustangs.
Mitchuson caught a really high pop at second and Will Logsdon snagged a pop in foul territory near third base for the second out. Level caught a runner attempting to steal third with a throw from the plate to Logsdon for the out to end the fourth frame with the score remaining 1-0.
Pitcher Jax Lee charged off the mound and quickly grabbed a bunted ball as he started to fall; Lee successfully made the throw to first from a horizontal position before hitting the ground. Lee struck another batter out before Level picked off another runner trying to steal third with a repeat throw to Logsdon to end the fifth with Muhlenberg ahead 3-0.
Tyler Larkin caught a ball at center for the first out of the sixth inning. Ayden Rice scooped up a grounder at second and made the throw to Whitaker at first for another out. Cruz Lee snagged a worm burner at short and got it to Whitaker for the final out and the game ended with a 3-0 win for the Mustangs.
Ayden Rice took the loss for McLean County. Rice surrendered three runs on three hits over four innings, striking out three.
Kamden Level had the most chances in the field with six. The catcher had five putouts and one assist, no errors and zero passed balls.
Head coach Heath Hicks shared that it is always tough when the season comes to an end. “These guys worked hard getting ready for this one, prepared well, energy was good coming into the game. But in high school baseball, that guy on the mound controls so much of what happens in a game and sometimes you run into a buzz saw. Hats off to Cary; that was the best pitching performance we’ve seen all season.”
Hicks pointed out, “That is not to take anything away from our guys. Ayden Rice and Jax Lee pitched their tails off for us, only allowing three hits combined to a lineup full of upperclassmen. That’s quite a feat for anyone in a district tournament game, but especially for a couple of freshmen. I think that says a lot about both of them, about where they are going to be in the coming years and where this program is trending for the future.”
Hicks commented on the season as a whole, “The win-loss record was obviously not what we wanted this year, but this has been a very fun team to coach. A lot of these players found the joy that this game can bring this season and because of that, they did not give up on the season, they did not give up on each other, and that’s a tribute to the commitment of these seniors and the buy-in of our underclass group. I’m proud of all of them and if they continue to work hard and commit to this game, the future is extremely bright for McLean County Baseball.”
