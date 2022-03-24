The McLean County High School baseball team opened the 2022 season with two big wins at home last week.
The Cougars hosted Union County on March 15 with a 13-3 victory and followed with an 11-1 win over Whitesville Trinity last Thursday. McLean County went on the road to Apollo on Saturday and fell 8-1 to the Eagles.
The Cougars easily dispatched the Edmonson County Wildcats 13-3 in just five innings in front of a large crowd last Tuesday in the season opener at home. McLean County jumped out to an early 12-0 lead with 10 hits and zero errors in the game.
Kamden Level, Cruz Lee, Taylor Trogden and Ayden Rice all had three quality at bats on the night. Level and Trogden each had a double and Level brought in three RBIs in the game. Trogden, Connor Mitchuson and Tyler Larkin each collected multiple hits for the Cougars. McLean County tore up the base paths with 13 stolen bases and three players taking more than one.
Ayden Rice led the Cougars to victory on the pitcher’s mound. The right-hander had nine first pitch strikes and allowed two hits and one run over four innings, striking out five. Mason Lovell threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Catcher Kamden Level had the most chances in the field with eight. He had seven putouts, one assist and zero errors.
Head coach Heath Hicks felt this was a great start to the season. “These guys came out and did their jobs—in the field, on the mound, at the plate, and on the bases — and that’s what we have to have night in, night out all year long.”
Will Logsdon was golden on the pitcher’s mound at home last Thursday, throwing a no-hitter to lead McLean County past Trinity 11-1 in five innings. Logsdon got the win for the Cougars and had nine first pitch strikes on the night. He surrendered one run on zero hits, striking out six.
McLean County opened up scoring in the first inning when Logsdon doubled. The Cougars racked up 11 hits in the game. Connor Mitchuson went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and three runs. He also led the team in stolen bases with two of the team’s eight.
This was another good team win, according to Hicks.
“Will did a great job of battling on the mound, not giving in, and his defense backed him up,” Hicks said. “A no-hitter is an amazing accomplishment for a pitcher, and an entire team for that matter, but how about a no-hitter on his birthday? It was quite the night.”
The Cougars ended the week at Apollo on Saturday where they battled the cold weather and came up short 8-1 against the Eagles. Taylor Trogden went 2-for-3 with a double and the only RBI on the night. Trogden also pitched three innings in relief out of the bullpen, allowing two hits and two runs, striking out six.
Kamden Level took the loss for McLean County. The righty allowed three hits and six runs over three innings, striking out six.
After a game at home earlier this week, the Cougars will be on the road to Owensboro High School on Friday, March 25. The first pitch is at 5:30 p.m. The next home game is on March 29 against Butler County at 5:30 p.m.
