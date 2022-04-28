The McLean County High School baseball team is currently 6-10 after a string of losses last week. The Cougars fell 10-3 at Breckinridge County on April 18. The team traveled to Muhlenberg County on April 22 and then hosted the Mustangs the next day. The Cougars lost 9-1 in Greenville and came up short 8-5 at home.
The game last Monday was fairly even until the Fighting Tigers scored six runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth. McLean County added a couple runs in the seventh, but it was not enough and Breckinridge County took the win 10-3.
Will Logsdon took the loss for the Cougars. The pitcher allowed two hits and three runs over two innings, walking one.
Cruz Lee had a triple while Kamden Level, Taylor Trogden and Logsdon also had a hit in the game. HB Whitaker had the most chances in the field with eight, all putouts and zero errors.
Head coach Heath Hicks shared that Breckinridge County is a very good team and well coached.
“You cannot make a lot of mistakes against a team like that and have a shot to win,” Hicks said. “We battled with them most of the game, but one big inning was the difference and we cannot allow that type of inning to occur.”
McLean County struggled offensively in Greenville last Friday and came up short 9-1 against the Mustangs. Kamden Level, Tyler Larkin, Taylor Trogden and Mason Lovell each managed one hit.
Cruz Lee took the loss for the Cougars. The righty surrendered five runs on five hits over one and one-third innings, striking out one. Taylor Trogden pitched in relief and had 11 first pitch strikes. The hurler allowed four runs and three hits while striking out three.
McLean County was sure-handed in the field and did not commit a single error. First baseman Will Logsdon had the most chances in the field with six, all putouts.
“We kind of sleep-walked through the first one against Muhlenberg,” Hicks said. “They seized the momentum early and we could never really get to (Payton) Cary. He pitched really well and kept us off-balance. And we did a poor job of making their defense work behind him.”
The Cougars seemed to have flipped the script the next night at home and were leading the Mustangs 3-0 by the end of the third inning. Muhlenberg County tied it up in the fourth and took the lead for good in the sixth, ending with an 8-5 win over McLean.
Ayden Rice took the loss for the Cougars. The right-hander allowed three hits and five runs over five innings, striking out seven and threw 10 first pitch strikes. Kamden Level pitched in relief out of the bullpen.
McLean County outhit Muhlenberg in the game with nine knocks. HB Whitaker and Kamden Level both went 2-for-3 to lead the Cougars at the plate. Cruz Lee and Zane Decker stole two bases each.
Kamden Level had the most chances in the field with nine. The catcher had eight putouts, one assist and zero errors while allowing no passed balls.
“We should have won the second game, plain and simple,” said Hicks. “Like they did the night before, we took control in the first two innings, but missed opportunities to stretch it out and that costed us late. This was a game where small mistakes add up and make a difference, and we made more than they did.”
Despite the loss and recognizing the need to clean up a few things for the team overall, Hicks was pleased with the performance on the mound. “Ayden and Kamden really battled for us today, put us in a position to win a big game against a district rival, and we just didn’t push it across the finish line.”
The Cougars will be at home tonight, April 28 for a game against Apollo at 5:30 p.m. The 50th anniversary baseball team and this season’s seniors will be recognized at the game against Trigg County at home on Friday, April 29. Special activities will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the game to follow.
