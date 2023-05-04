The McLean County High School baseball team is currently 12-11 after three games at home last week. The Cougars came up just shy against Apollo 2-1 on April 24. McLean County had a solid 11-1 victory over Dawson Springs on April 25 and beat Todd County Central 11-4 on April 28.
The Eagles plated one run in the first inning and the next four frames would be scoreless as both teams were effective with defense, most with three up and three down. Apollo added another run in the sixth, but the Cougars matched it and remained down by just one. Neither team made it home in the final inning and the Eagles sealed the win 2-1.
Jax Lee took the loss for McLean County. The lefty surrendered two runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.
Cruz Lee led McLean County with a double to center field. Layden Bozarth had a single in the game.
Connor Mitchuson served all seven innings behind the plate. The catcher allowed zero passed balls and threw a runner out attempting to steal.
The Cougar defense had a double play in the fifth inning. Jaelin Groves caught a line drive to right field and got it to shortstop Layden Bozarth for another out at second base.
The Cougars jumped out to an early lead against Dawson Springs last Tuesday on their way to an 11-1 win over the Panthers. Jax Lee led with two hits in two at bats. Connor Mitchuson had a double in the game. Ayden Rice stole half of the team’s total bases in the game with two.
Connor Mitchuson was the winning pitcher for McLean County. The hurler lasted three innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out seven. Cruz Lee threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen, allowing no hits and one run while striking out four.
Catcher Brooks Lynam had the most chances in the field with 11. Lynam had zero errors with all 11 putouts.
Todd County Central scored four runs in the third inning, but it would be the only time they crossed the plate as McLean County won 11-4 last Friday. The Cougars got things started in the first inning with four runs scored and pulled away for good in the third with three more.
Ayden Rice toed the rubber all seven innings and took the win for McLean County. The righty surrendered four runs on five hits, striking out four.
The Cougars racked up 12 hits in the game. Cruz Lee, Layden Bozarth and Corbin Martin each managed two hits to lead the team at the plate. Lee had a double with an RBI and two runs scored.
McLean County tore up the base paths with eight stolen bases in the game. HB Whitaker led the way with three.
Whitaker also had the most chances in the field with 12. The first baseman had 11 putouts, one assist and no errors.
The Cougar defense executed a double play in the game. Shortstop Layden Bozarth scooped up a grounder and stepped on second base, taking care of a runner before making the throw to Whitaker at first base for the second out.
Head Coach Darren Lynam felt the team played well at home this past week. “We hung in there against Apollo, which is considered one of the top two or three teams in the Region. Then we beat Dawson Springs and a really solid Todd County Central team very soundly. Our defense continues to improve and our pitching remains more than solid.”
The Cougars are ranked 16th in the State in ERA. This is the first time since 2007 that the team has been over .500 in May.
“We are continuing to get better at the plate and our team batting average continues to climb as we go down the stretch here,” said Lynam. “We are pushing to finish over .500 for the first time since 2006.”
McLean County will end this week at home again. The Cougars will host Henderson County tonight, May 4, and Union County on Friday. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday will feature a double-header in Calhoun. McLean County will face Crittenden County at noon and play Breckinridge County at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.