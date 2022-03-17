The McLean County High School boys’ varsity basketball team ended the 2021-22 season with several impressive accomplishments.
The Cougars made program history with the first ever trip to the 3rd Region finals and were the first All A public school to make it to the finals in the last 30 years.
The team completed the season with a 21-11 record. The 21 wins is the third most in school history behind the 1984 team (22-5) and the 2020 team (22-12). The Cougars have won 60 games over the course of the last three seasons, the most of any school in the entire 3rd Region.
Other accomplishments for the team included finishing the year ranked No. 4 in the 3rd Region in RPI and finishing 6th in the State in defensive average, giving up 48.8 points per game.
Along the way to the Region Final, McLean County ousted two top-five teams from the state tournament in Ohio County and Owensboro. The Cougars defeated Ohio County 50-41 in a first round 10th District game to punch their ticket to the 3rd Region Tournament. After defeating Meade County 54-35 in the opening round of the tournament, they knocked off heavily favored Owensboro High School 56-40 to advance to the championship game against Muhlenberg County.
After falling to the Mustangs three previous times in the season, the Cougars gave them a run for the money and it was anyone’s game all the way up until the final minutes with Muhlenberg County pulling away 60-47 as the McLean County season came to an end as 3rd Region runners-up.
Brady Dame, Bryce Durbin and Jaxon Floyd were all named to the Region 3 All-Tournament team. Dame was also named to the Messenger-Inquirer All-3rd Region 2nd team for the year. Floyd received votes and was an honorable mention selection. Floyd and Dame were also named to the ESPN Owensboro Boys Basketball All Area 2nd Team.
The Cougars will lose seniors Brady Dame, Bryce Durbin, Carter Riley, Caleb Stein, and James Haerle, but will welcome back several key contributors to this year’s squad and a senior-laden group next season in Jaxon Floyd, Cruz Lee, Evan Ward, Clay Brawner, Declan Scott, Noah Patrick and Will Taylor. The Cougars will also have junior- to-be Brodie Cline who saw significant playing time throughout this season.
“We are losing five quality seniors who gave us a lot this year, showed great senior leadership, and really helped lead the way to what we were able to accomplish,” head coach Darren Lynam said. “They will be missed. But our cupboard certainly is not bare. We have three starters and our 6th man returning with four other seniors and possibly a couple of sophomores who all should help us have a quality team again next year.”
