The McLean County High School’s Cougar Coordinators, a group of students dedicated to making a difference in the school environment, welcomed the start of “Mental Health Awareness Month” Monday night.
The group, which started this school year, debuted their “Mental Health Awareness Walk” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outdoors at the high school’s track.
Cary Hicks, science teacher at MCHS and advisor of the group, said that the mental health of students is one of the group’s main focuses and that they have been brainstorming ideas for some time.
Hicks said that junior Olivia Frames spearheaded the idea of holding the walk, which was met with great feedback from Hicks and the rest of the group.
Frames, 17, became a mental health and suicide awareness advocate after losing her father to suicide when she was 6.
“Mental health is something that I hold really near and dear to my heart, and I hate that a lot of people feel like the only option is to commit suicide and self-harm,” Frames said. “I really want to end the stigma ….”
The event included an opening ceremony with guest speaker Brooke Arnold, director of the RiverValley Behavioral Health Regional Prevention Center in Owensboro, before participants walked laps around the track for an hour, followed by a balloon release to honor the memory of people have lost due to mental health battles and those currently fighting the battle every day.
Arnold said that the topic of mental health has been more discussed due to everyone experiencing the coronavirus pandemic together over the past two years.
“While mental health and mental well-being might be topics of conversation, talking about it is certainly different than doing something about it,” Arnold said. “But events like this today shows the commitment and the dedication from McLean County to do something about mental health. It shows that conversations are moving beyond just talk, and action is being taken.”
Facts and myths about mental health were also presented over the loudspeaker during the walk.
The event also included a number of mental health care professionals that were set up in booths along the outside of the track in order to have people on site to help further the experience.
“We wanted to also try to educate people about strategies on how to deal with mental health issues, where they can seek help,” Hicks said. “We wanted to make sure that we (could) make people aware of the options that they have ….”
The professionals also served a purpose of being able to offer signs and symptoms for those who struggle and those who want to help others.
The walk, which Hicks mentioned is the first time the school has done this event, was also well-received from the public even before the event occurred.
“As soon as I … created the event on Facebook, I immediately had several parents either call me, text me, e-mail or message me going, ‘Hey, thank you. This is great. This is what we needed,’ ” Hicks said.
And Frames was pleased with the attendance.
“The turnout, honestly, for our first one is amazing,” Frames said. “It makes me really happy to see it all come together.”
Hicks and Frames feel that awareness and conversation surrounding mental health have been making positive strides in terms of promotion, but that some work can still be done.
“I feel like a lot of things have improved … but there are still things that we can improve on,” Frames said. “The student body in general can just improve on motivating and encouraging each other instead of putting each other down, and bullying policies are in place but not always applied to certain situations …. But, I feel like as we start being more positive and uplifting to each other, people will start to follow.”
Hicks has also made efforts of sharing her own experiences with her students regarding her anxiety and seeking help herself while also taking time in her classes to dedicate to mental health conversations.
“I’ve tried to be open and honest with the kids about (it) to let them know, ‘Hey, even people on the outside that appear to have their lives together that it’s not always like that,’ ” Hicks said.
Hicks observed that mental health concerns have been more prominent as of late, and hopes events like the walk alleviates the possible stigmas and certain perceptions.
“We are wanting to … normalize mental health issues. We don’t want people to feel like they’re struggling alone … and they don’t need to be ashamed or embarrassed because it’s a lot more common than what people realize. We don’t want people to suffer in silence,” Hicks said.
