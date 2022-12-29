Before the holiday winter break, students at McLean County High School expanded their horizons by recognizing different cultural celebrations through hallway art decorations.
Each section of the high school had the opportunity to pick a different country in the world, with students choosing and researching customs and traditions of the selected country and decorated the school with the themes in mind.
On display included country flags, the phrase “Merry Christmas” in native languages and ways the countries celebrate Christmas time such as the food, religious ceremonies and other parts of the respective histories.
There were also decorations represented for both Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
“We said to find the common customs of that country and try to showcase those,” said Marc Searcy, MCHS assistant principal.
“...For the last several years, I’ve hosted international trips abroad. So teaching the kids about a world bigger than us (has) always been a passion of mine,” said Morgan Kilgore, chemistry teacher, “and to see it come up at Christmas with all of us pitching in …, we thought it would be great to do it.”
The idea was brought up in a professional learning community (PLC) meeting before taking the idea to the school’s culture club.
Students then began working on their respective creations around Thanksgiving.
“Everybody just kind of took it up,” Searcy said. “It’s bigger than I thought it would be. They really did a great job.”
Megan Durham, science teacher, said that the science department chose Greece, which ended up being the winner of an in-house decorating competition.
But Durham said the importance of the event was giving students a chance to explore beyond what they normally are accustomed to.
“...Here in the U.S., we all somewhat celebrate the same and see the same things — trees, and lights and that sort of thing,” she said. “But seeing other countries definitely helped broaden their knowledge and (about) other parts of the world.
“...When we were decorating … kids would come by, and ask questions and want to know more about it and why we were doing certain things.”
Durham also said the experience of doing the research and learning about how other countries celebrate can benefit the students in the long run.
“Outside of here when they go to bigger communities or if they go off to school, they’re going to meet people that have different traditions,” she said. “Knowing those things, or at least having an understanding that not everybody celebrates the same like we do. I feel like that’s important just in life ….”
And gaining knowledge from the experience was only one part of it.
“...They had a lot of pride in what they did … and being part of something here,” Durham said.
“It’s building school culture — making the school a place where kids want to be,” Searcy said. “That’s one of our goals; we want kids here and learning and having fun.”
