The football field at McLean County High School’s Paulsen Stadium was named Scott-Hood Field on Oct. 1 to honor two legendary Cougar football coaches — Bill Scott and Royce Hood. Coach Bill Scott (center right) is pictured with his wife, Margaret Scott, and children, Ashley Scott, Mattingly and Nathan Scott. Coach Bradley Hood (center left) is the son of the late Royce Hood and is pictured with his wife, Stephanie Hood and their sons, Cannon and Cruz Hood.