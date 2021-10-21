The McLean County High School football field at Paulsen Stadium was named Scott-Hood Field on Oct. 1 to honor two McLean County football greats. Coaches Bill Scott and Royce Hood were legendary coaches for the Cougar football team.
Scott can be called the Father of McLean County football. Scott was McLean County High School head coach from 1972-1978. He helped to establish the high school, junior high and middle school programs in McLean County.
Scott led the Cougars to their first varsity win on August 8, 1973 versus Adair County. He returned to McLean County after a short stint at Apollo to coach the Livermore Junior High football and basketball teams from 1979-1983. The year 1984 saw Scott head to Calhoun where he coached the Bulldogs’ football team.
In 1985, Scott was chosen as head coach of the consolidated Junior Cougars football team. During his 11 years as head coach, he led the Junior Cougars to undefeated seasons in 1985, 1986, 1990, and 1992. In 1995, he became the head coach of the McLean County Middle School Cougars, accomplishing a one-loss season in 1997. He retired in 1998, but later returned to MCMS as an assistant coach in 2000 where he remained until 2017.
Very few men have had the impact that Scott has had on the youth of McLean County. His friendly demeanor and love of football is infectious to all those who come into contact with him.
Scott was a driving force in bringing football to the McLean County community. His over forty years of service are unparalleled in McLean County coaching ranks. In 2017, he became the first McLean County coach to coach three generations of the same family. Coach Scott created the motto of the six “Fs”: faith, family, friends, failure, fellowship and football. It is safe to say that Scott has lived by these principles.
Hood can be considered the most successful football coach in McLean County High School history. Noted not only for his coaching prowess, but also his intense character, Hood earned a commitment from his players that few coaches ever obtain. Royce was at MCHS from 1988-1995, amassing an overall record of 43-37. His winning percentage of .536 is still the best among all football coaches at MCHS. He is also the only football coach at MCHS to win two district titles (1990-91 and 1992-93).
In the ‘92-93 season, Hood’s team tied the school record for wins with a 9-3 campaign on their way to winning the second district title in school’s history. That season also saw the Cougars defeat the Owensboro Catholic Aces for the very first time.
The 1993-1994 “A Few Good Men” team recorded the best record in school history at 10-2 and captured a district runner-up trophy. It is often considered the best team MCHS has ever dressed.
What was even more amazing about this team is the fact that they played much of the season with only 18 healthy players on the roster. Facing these obstacles, many teams would fold, but under Hood’s leadership the team was able to rise to the occasion every Friday night.
From this point forward, the McLean County High School football field will be known as Scott-Hood Field in honor of these two fine men.
