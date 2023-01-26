The McLean County High School 2023 Hall of Fame Banquet was held at the high school on Jan. 21. The inductees and their families enjoyed a meal before the ceremony. Several athletes as well as a couple of special fans were recognized this year.
The new members of the Hall of Fame are as follows: Bryson Phillips, Spencer Phillips, Stephanie Whitaker, Louis and Phillip Dant, Katie Vandiver Gunterman, the 2001 Baseball Team, Kenny Wilson and Lance Wilson.
The inductees each received a plague to commemorate this achievement and their accomplishments will also be added to the Hall of Fame display at the high school. The recipients of this honor will be featured in the paper over the next few weeks.
