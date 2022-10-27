McLean County High School band seniors are pictured at the McLean County Green River Marching Band Festival on Oct. 8. From left to right: Sam Rickard, Lexi Hayden, Zoey Greer, Rose Jones and Bo Baggett.
Zoey Greer is pictured performing during the McLean County Green River Marching Band Festival on Oct. 8.
Photo by Tom Carr Photography
Rose Jones, with the color guard, performs at McLean County Green River Marching Band Festival on Oct. 8.
Photo by Tom Carr Photography
The McLean County High School Cougar wind section kneels to play the final chord of the show at the McLean County Green River Marching Band Festival on Oct. 8.
Photo by Tom Carr Photography
McLean County High School band seniors award the Hancock County Marching Hornets the grand champion trophy at the McLean County Green River Marching Band Festival on Oct. 8.
Photo by Tom Carr Photography
McLean County High School band seniors are pictured at the McLean County Green River Marching Band Festival on Oct. 8. From left to right: Sam Rickard, Lexi Hayden, Zoey Greer, Rose Jones and Bo Baggett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.