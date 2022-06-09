The McLean County High School track team traveled to Lexington on June 2 to participate in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class A Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky. There were 46 schools competing in Class A. The Cougar men placed 21st in the state and the women placed 43rd.
McLean County took eight athletes to Lexington with several notable accomplishments. Kadyn McElvain, Edwin Millay, Bryce Durbin, Zach Clayton and Kashlynn Rice competed in the events. Caleb Stein, Hunter Stratton and Braiden Davis attended as alternates.
Kadyn McElvain is the state runner-up in the 300 meter hurdles in Class A and is ranked in the Top 10 across all classes. McElvain had a new personal record with a time of 40.17 seconds, a faster time than any of the athletes in Class AA for this event.
The boys 4x100 meter relay team came in seventh with a time 46.15 seconds, a personal record. The team featured Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay and Kadyn McElvain.
Kashlynn Rice placed 8th with a personal record of 27.71 seconds in the 200 meter dash. Rice also came in 15th in the girls long jump with a jump of 14 feet 3 inches. Bryce Durbin placed 14th in the boys long jump with an18-10.5 jump.
The boys 4x400 meter relay team came in tenth with a time of 3:41.62. Zach Clayton, Edwin Millay, Bryce Durbin and Kadyn McElvain also made up this team.
Head coach Gary Morris shared that the weather was great for the event.
“The athletes poured their heart out into the performances today,” Morris said. As a staff, we are exceedingly proud of all them. They were amazing!”
