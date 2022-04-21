The McLean County High School softball team had trouble getting runs on the board in the games they were able to play last week with cold, wet conditions. The Lady Cougars fell 18-0 to Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the 3rd Region All “A” Classic on April 12. McLean County lost 17-1 against the Lady Mustangs at Muhlenberg County on April 15.
The Lady Cougars fell behind early and could not recover against the Lady Aces. Sarah Johnson took the loss for McLean. She allowed six hits and eight runs over one inning. Amber Willis pitched in relief, allowing five hits and 10 runs over one inning.
The Lady Cougars had zero errors in the game last Friday. McLean County had three hits and scored one run in Greenville. Claire Hudson, Sarah Johnson and Kelsy Powell all had knocks on the night. Powell had the RBI from a pop fly to right field.
Sarah Johnson took the loss for McLean. She allowed four hits and seven runs over two-thirds inning. Amber Willis and Ryleigh Durham both pitched in relief out of the bullpen.
The Lady Cougars will host Hancock County tonight, April 21, and will play Warren Central at home on Friday. Both games begin at 6 p.m.
