MCHS teacher wins national award

McLean County Public Schools is beaming with pride.
Gary Morris, civics teacher and social studies department chair at McLean County High School, received statewide recognition with the 2021 Earle C. Clements Innovation in Education Award.
Morris was one of the six teachers in the state to be honored Aug. 9 at the National Archives and the University of Kentucky Libraries Wendell H. Ford Public Policy Research Center.
According to a press release, the award recognizes promising and innovative Kentucky educators and honors the life and career of the late governor, senator and representative, Earle C. Clements, and his lifelong commitment to education and public service.
The award recipients are selected from all civics and history teachers throughout the state. Applicants are selected by a review panel that looks for educators that demonstrate knowledge and enthusiasm for civics and history, along with increasing awareness of the importance of public service, show expertise in civics and history, impact on student success and showcasing creativity and innovation.
Morris is appreciative and confident that his mission as an educator exemplifies what the award stands for.
“I’m very humbled by being selected,” Morris said. “It is a great honor to receive this (award), from the standpoint that it recognizes what I’m doing in the classroom and what I’ve done in the classroom for years to try to bring to light, to students, history and government.”
Originally from Ohio, Morris began full-time teaching in special education before coming to McLean County in 2003 to teach his main focus and passion area. His years in the special education sector helped Morris have a different approach when working with his students.
“It gives me a little different perspective on folks,” Morris said. “You don’t get to pick the students that walk into your classroom. Whoever shows up, that’s who you educate. It’s important to try to understand that (the students) are coming from a lot of different situations. One day, a student may be fired up and ready to learn, and then the next, they want to put their head on the desk. You’re constantly thinking about how to meet the needs of each student where they’re at.”
Morris had intentions of being a social studies teacher from the beginning when he enrolled at Defiance College, before getting a congressional internship with the U.S. Senate, which changed his path to either be in elective office or government service. But Morris soon realized it was not the right calling.
“(After a) semester in law school, chasing after the next client for the rest of my life is not what I wanted to do,” Morris said.
Morris explored different career opportunities — ranging from a gas station manager to radio broadcasting. It was chance conversations with a school superintendent that was a regular customer at Morris’ gas station that made him reconsider his outlook.
“I started to realize that maybe where I needed to be was where I started,” Morris said.
Morris began assistant coaching the local middle school’s football team while earning his master’s degree at Antioch University Midwest. Morris then taught in Louisiana before returning back to Ohio, which eventually led to his employment in Calhoun.
“I’m very fortunate to be where I’m at,” Morris said. “How I got to teaching was sort of an interesting thing. I got to do a lot of neat stuff that I have not regretted for a minute that I have been able to do. It has been an amazing path to get to this point.”
With 19 years under his belt at the high school, Morris’ passion remains strong — especially with his concerns of the current climate of political affairs and how his students should talk about different topics with respect.
“We now live in a society where (history and government) have become more important than probably anytime in the last 30 years,” Morris said. “We need to be able to get back to a society where we can disagree with each other and still like each other after it’s over. That’s one of the things that I try to emphasize in my classroom.”
Morris encourages his students to understand and argue their beliefs while listening to the opposing side.
“The only way that democracy works is if the two sides will talk to each other and realize that if they can work out a middle solution, that will be best for the American people,” Morris said. “If I can get students to walk away feeling that their values are validated, that’s key.”
While Morris will physically carry the prestigious accolade, he wants to stress that it was not possible all on his own.
“The award recognizes a lot of people’s efforts beyond just myself,” Morris said. “The principals that I’ve had to work under, the superintendents ... that (have) given me the space to try and do things — that’s been huge.”
Though nearing two decades at MCHS, Morris is far from losing his fire.
“The biggest thing for me is to constantly push myself to try things,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I’ll always succeed. I realize there are moments where I am going to fall flat on my face; and that is a part of education.
“I try to constantly find ways to do things better or change the way I do things in order to keep pushing forward and trying to excite (the students).”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
