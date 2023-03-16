March 17
5 p.m. vs. Caldwell (away)
March 24
5 p.m. vs. Owensboro (away)
March 30
5 p.m. vs. Muhlenberg (away)
April 14
5 p.m. vs. Owensboro (away)
April 18
5 p.m. vs. Daviess (away)
April 20
5 p.m. vs. Apollo (away)
April 25
5 p.m. vs. Owensboro (away)
May 4
5 p.m. vs. Muhlenberg (away)
May 9
5 p.m. vs. Apollo (away)
May 11
5 p.m. vs. TBD (Senior Night) (home)
May 12-25
Regionals — TBD
June 1
7 a.m. State competition (University of Kentucky)
(0) comments
