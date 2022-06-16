The McLean County High School track team celebrated the 2021-22 season with a banquet on June 7. The team members enjoyed a meal with their families and the coaching staff at the high school before reminiscing on the season.
Each athlete was recognized individually for his or her contribution to the team and accomplishments this season. The following athletes received a varsity letter: Brayson Smith, Kamden Walters, Hunter Stratton, Izaiah Hope, Lyric Groves, Abbigail Massey, Edwin Millay, Kadun Rager, Kaiden Kemper, Kate Hayden, Bree Frailley, Kashlynn Rice, Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Josie Martin, Rachel Schutte, Sawyer Ring, Jesse Jones, Ian Nelson, Jackson Galloway, Rose Jones, Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Kadyn McElvain, Braiden Davis, Michael Woosley, Cadence Woosley, Rachel Ring and Caleb Stein.
Head coach Gary Morris reflected on the season and expressed his gratitude for the support the team has received. “I want to thank the parents and athletes for all of their hard work this year. We would not have accomplished what we did without them.”
Coach Morris also thanked his fellow coaching staff, “The time they sacrificed from family to make this happen was tremendous.”
The entire coaching staff appreciates all the help from the athletic director, assistant principals, teachers and other principals from the McLean County school district who helped to run the Regional Meet at Apollo earlier this year.
Coach Morris congratulated the seniors and wished them well in their future endeavors before pointing out to the underclassmen that the team is now their team. “What we do moving forward falls on them. We will do great things by their efforts and recruiting. They are an amazing group to work with,” said Morris.
