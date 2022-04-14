The McLean County High School track team had meets at home and on the road the last week of March. The Cougars hosted an All-Comers Meet on March 29 and they participated in the Valor Oil Classic at Daviess County High School on March 31.
The All-Comers Meet in Calhoun featured some great weather and competition from six area schools. The McLean County men came in third while the Lady Cougars placed fourth with 13 events scored in each division.
The results in individual events for the men are as follows: 400 meter dash—Kadyn McElvain 1st, Braiden Davis 8th, Jackson Galloway 10th; 4x400 meter relay—McLean 1st (Braiden Davis, Kadyn McElvain, Caleb Stein, Zach Clayton); Triple jump—Braiden Davis 1st; 4x200 meter relay—McLean 3rd (Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay, Kadyn McElvain); Long jump—Bryce Durbin 3rd, Lyric Groves 9th, Jackson Galloway 10th; 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 3rd, Kamden Walters 10th, Hunter Stratton 14th; 4x100 meter relay—McLean 4th (Kamden Walters, Lyric Groves, Caleb Stein, Braiden Davis); 800 meter run—Jesse Jones 6th, Brayson Smith 8th, Ian Nelson 12th, Kaiden Kemper 13th; 200 meter dash—Edwin Millay 6th, Kamden Walters 10th, Hunter Stratton 11th; High jump—Kamden Walters 5th, Edwin Millay 7th; 1600 meter run—Brayson Smith 8th, Jesse Jones 10th, Sawyer Ring 11th, Ian Nelson 12th; Discus throw—Michael Woosley 15th, Kaiden Kemper 17th; Shot put—Michael Woosley 17th, Kaiden Kemper 19th.
The following are the results in individual events for the women: 100 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 1st, Ellie Troutman 6th, Ava McCormick 10th 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Abbi Massey, Bree Frailley, Kashlynn Rice); 4x400 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Bree Frailley, Rainy Willoughby, Abbi Massey, Rachel Schutte); 4x200 meter relay—McLean 4th (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Rachel Schutte, Abbi Massey); Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby 4th, Ava McCormick 6th; 800 meter run—Kate Hayden 5th, Rachel Ring 6th, Josie Martin 8th; Long jump—Ellie Troutman 5th, Rachel Schutte 7th, Abbi Massey 8th; Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 7th, Rose Jones 16th; Shot put—Rose Jones 11th, Cadence Woosley 15th.
Head coach Gary Morris was pleased with the team’s performance at the meet.
“We had great performances,” Morris said. “Kadyn McElvain ran a phenomenal time in the 400 meter and the boys 4x400 meter relay team turned in a fast time as well. Bryce Durbin turned in a solid performance on long jump and Braiden Davis tied for first in the triple jump. Kashlynn Rice won the 100 meters and the girls’ 4x100 turned in a solid performance. Rainy Willoughby and Ava McCormick turned in good triple jumps. I was pleased with the work and effort of the entire team.”
The Valor Oil Classic in Owensboro featured 10 teams from eight area schools. The McLean County teams both placed 8th in the meet with 18 events scored.
The Lady Cougars had the following results in individual events: 100 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 4th, Ellie Troutman 9th; 4x800 meter relay—McLean 5th (Rachel Ring, Josie Martin, Rachel Schutte, Kate Hayden), 400 meter dash—Bree Frailley 6th; 800 meter run—Rachel Ring 12th, Josie Martin 13th, Rachel Schutte 14th, Kate Hayden 15th; Long jump—Ellie Troutman 13th, Rachel Schutte 14th; Shot put—Rose Jones 19th, Cadence Woosley 20th; Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 20th, Rose Jones 21st.
The results for the men’s team from McLean County were the following: 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 2nd; 4x100 meter relay—McLean 5th (Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay, Kadyn McElvain); 4x800 meter relay—McLean 6th (Caleb Stein, Jesse Jones, Ian Nelson, Jackson Galloway); 4x200 meter relay—McLean 8th (Kamden Walters, Lyric Groves, Caleb Stein, Braiden Davis); High jump—Kamden Walters 8th, Edwin Millay 9th; 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 9th, Lyric Groves 23rd; 200 meter dash—Edwin Millay 9th, Kamden Walters 18th, Hunter Stratton 26th; Triple jump—Braiden Davis 10th; Long jump—Jackson Galloway 12th; 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 13th, Jackson Galloway 14th; 800 meter run—Brayson Smith 16th; Discus throw—Kadun Rager 20th, Kaiden Kemper 21st, Michael Woosley 23rd; 1600 meter run—Brayson Smith 22nd, Sawyer Ring 23rd, Ian Nelson 26th; Shot put—Kadun Rager 23rd, Michael Woosley 24th, Kaiden Kemper 26th.
The weather was the complete opposite of the home meet: cold, windy and wet.
“It made for some of the most miserable conditions to perform in,” shared Morris. “Despite this, we did have some solid performances. Kashlynn Rice took 4th in the girls’ 100 meter dash and the girls’ 4x800 meter relay placed fifth in their first work this year. Kadyn McElvain took second in the 300 meter hurdles, just three seconds off his best time from last year and this is the first time he ran them this year. Braiden Davis improved on his triple jump. I was very encouraged by the way our athletes gutted this one out. This bodes well for our team moving forward.”
After being off for spring break, the track team returned to action earlier this week with a meet at Apollo and will travel to Muhlenberg County tonight, April 14. The events will begin at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.