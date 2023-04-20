The McLean County High School track team competed in the Hendo Quad Meet at Henderson County High School on April 13. The men placed third and the women came in fourth with 16 events scored.
Several athletes had good performances on the day. Konnor Statts won the 400 meter dash with a personal record (PR) of one minute flat. Aaden Bates came in second in the 1600 meter run with a PR of 5:42. Sophie Skinner placed seventh with a PR of 38 feet 4 inches in shot put.
“It was a good meet to get back going after spring break and shows us what we need to focus on over the next month leading up to Regionals,” said Coach Seth Lancaster. “We have a young group, but they have improved a lot since our first meet at Caldwell. It’s been fun seeing them consistently getting new PR’s each week.”
The track team had a meet at Owensboro on Saturday and will be participating in the Apollo All Comers Meet tonight. Events will begin at 5 p.m.
Individual events (women)• 4x800 meter relay: McLean, second (Kate Hayden, Rachel Ring, Josie Martin and Evy Thompson)
• 400 meter dash: Abbigail Massey, third
• 800 meter run: Aubree Davis, third, and Josie Martin, fifth
• 4x200 meter relay: McLean, third (Tatiana Rojas, Abbigail Massey, Evy Thompson and Hannah Smith)
• 1600 meter run: Rachel Ring, fourth, and Kinsley Cotton, fifth
• Long jump: Kashlynn Rice, fourth, and Cheyanne Carter eighth
• 4x100 meter relay: McLean “A,” fifth (Kate Hayden, Tatiana Rojas, Aubree Davis and Hannah Smith)
• 4x100 meter relay: McLean “B,” sixth (Evy Thompson, Lyly Chin, Juliet Cooper and Cheyanne Carter)
• Discus throw: Nicole Haerle, sixth, and Sophie Skinner, seventh
• 200 meter dash: Kashlynn Rice, seventh; Hannah Smith, 16th; Tatiana Rojas, 18th; and Evy Thompson, 19th
• Shot put: Nicole Haerle, eights, and Sophie Skinner, ninth
• 100 meter dash: Hannah Smith, ninth; Tatiana Rojas, 11th; and Lyly Chin, 13th
Individual events (men)• 400 meter dash: Konnor Statts, first, and Braiden Davis, eighth
• 4x800 meter relay: McLean, second (Ian Nelson, Sawyer Ring, Aaden Bates and Elijah Brown)
• High jump: Kamden Walters and Jackson Galloway tied third
• Triple jump: Jackson Galloway, third
• 800 meter run: Ian Nelson, third, and Elijah Brown, fourth
• Shot put: James Johnson, third; Kadun Rager, fifth; Leland Mitchell, seventh; and Trevor Howard, eighth
• Long jump: Aden Bolden and Zach Clayton tied fifth, and Jackson Galloway, seventh
• 200 meter dash: Trokoby Gill, fifth
• Discus throw: Kadun Rager, fifth; James Johnson, seventh; Trevor Howard, eighth; and Leland Mitchell, ninth
• 1600 meter run: Sawyer Ring, seventh
• 100 meter dash: Aden Bolden, 10th; Zach Clayton, 13th; Trokoby Gill, 16th; and Elijah Brown, 19th
