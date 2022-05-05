The McLean County High School track team had meets on the road and at home to wrap up the month of April. The team was at Henderson on April 19 and hosted Hancock County on April 23 for a special meet to recognize the MCHS 50th Anniversary track team.
The meet in Henderson featured 17 events for both men and women. The Cougar men placed fourth while the women came in fifth.
The following are the results for the women in individual events: 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Abbi Massey, Bree Frailley, Kashlynn Rice), 4x800 meter relay—McLean 3rd (Kate Hayden, Rachel Schutte, Rachel Ring, Josie Martin), 100 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 3rd, Ellie Troutman 13th, 400 meter dash—Abbi Massey 5th, Bree Frailley 6th, Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 5th, Rose Jones 7th, Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby 6th, Shot put—Rose Jones 8th, Cadence Woosley 9th, 800 meter run—Josie Martin 10th, Rachel Schutte 12th, Kate Hayden 13th, Rachel Ring 14th, Long jump—Rachel Schutte 11th, Ellie Troutman 13th, 200 meter dash—Rainy Willoughby12th.
The results for the men in individual events are as follows: 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 1st, 4x400 meter relay—McLean 1st (Caleb Stein, Kadyn McElvain, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay), 200 meter dash—Zach Clayton 1st, Hunter Stratton 8th, Kamden Walters 11th, 4x100 meter relay—McLean 3rd (Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay, Kadyn McElvain) and McLean 4th (Kamden Walters, Lyric Groves, Caleb Stein, Braiden Davis), 4x800 meter relay—McLean 3rd (Caleb Stein, Sawyer Ring, Brayson Smith, Jackson Galloway), Long jump—Edwin Millay 3rd, Bryce Durbin 5th, Lyric Groves 10th, Jackson Galloway 13th, High jump—Kamden Walters 4th, 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 7th, 800 meter run—Jesse Jones 8th, Ian Nelson 10th, 1600 meter run—Brayson Smith 8th, Jesse Jones 9th, Sawyer Ring 10th, Ian Nelson 12th, Discus throw—Michael Woosley 9th, 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 10th, Jackson Galloway 11th, Shot put—Michael Woosley 14th.
Head coach Gary Morris was impressed with the teams’ performance.
“Rice, McElvain, Zach Clayton, and the boys 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays had outstanding times,” stated Morris.
The meet at home on April 23 started with a special recognition of the 50th Anniversary Track and Field Team for McLean County High School. Only one alumnus chose to compete alongside the current athletes during the meet. Jessee Wood threw 36 feet, 4 inches in the Shot and 109 feet, 3 inches in the Discus.
The McLean County men and women both took first place in the meet with Hancock County. There were 10 events scored for the women and the men had 12 events.
The women had the following results in individual events: Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby 1st, Discus throw—Rose Jones 1st, Shot put—Rose Jones 1st, 100 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 1st, Ellie Troutman 2nd, Abbi Massey 3rd, Rainy Willoughby 4th, 200 meter dash—Kashlynn Rice 1st, Bree Frailley 3rd, Rainy Willoughby 4th, Ellie Troutman 5th, Long jump—Kashlynn Rice 1st, Rachel Schutte 4th, Abbi Massey 5th, Ellie Troutman 6th, 800 meter run—Josie Martin 1st, Kate Hayden 2nd, Rachel Schutte 3rd, Rachel Ring 4th, 400 meter dash—Bree Frailley 2nd, Abbi Massey 3rd.
The following were the results for the men in individual events: 4x200 meter relay—McLean 1st (Kamden Walters, Lyric Groves, Caleb Stein, Braiden Davis), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 1st (Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay, Kadyn McElvain), 800 meter run—Sawyer Ring 1st, Brayson Smith 2nd, Jesse Jones 4th, Ian Nelson 5th, 200 meter dash—Kadyn McElvain 1st, Edwin Millay 3rd, Kamden Walters 4th, Kaiden Kemper 5th, Triple jump—Braiden Davis 1st, Jackson Galloway 3rd, Long jump—Bryce Durbin 1st, Edwin Millay 2nd, Braiden Davis 4th, Kadyn McElvain 5th, Lyric Groves 6th, Jackson Galloway 7th, High jump—Kamden Walters 2nd, 400 meter dash—Hunter Stratton 2nd, Braiden Davis 3rd, Jackson Galloway 4th, 1600 meter run—Brayson Smith 2nd, Sawyer Ring 3rd, Jesse Jones 4th, Ian Nelson 6th, Discus throw—Michael Woosley 3rd, Kadun Rager 4th, Kaiden Kemper 5th, 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 3rd, Edwin Millay 4th, Hunter Stratton 5th, Lyric Groves 6th, Izaiah Hope 8th, Shot put—Kadun Rager 4th, Michael Woosley 5th, Kaiden Kemper 6th.
“We had a solid day of performances from both the boys and girls teams,” shared Morris. “It was a windy but gorgeous day for track and field and remembering our great athletes.”
McLean County will participate in the Henderson County Invitational on Saturday, May 7, with events beginning at 9:30 a.m. The track team will be at Muhlenberg County on Monday, May 9.
