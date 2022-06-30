The McLean County High School volleyball team has a completely new coaching staff for the upcoming season.
Traci Capps is the head coach and Allie Cheatham is an assistant coach. Both are current residents of McLean County and each have a direct connection to the team.
Capps grew up playing volleyball, basketball and running track in high school in New York. She later moved to North Dakota where she met her husband and McLean County native, Steven Capps when he was stationed at Minor Air Force Base.
The Capps’ live in Sacramento with their three children. Justin played baseball for McLean County High School and is currently a senior at Brescia University. Jacob is a senior in high school and is the kicker for the Cougar football team. Jenna is the youngest and the one who reacquainted Traci with volleyball as a member of the Lady Cougar team.
Capps has previously coached youth basketball locally and spent three years coaching a recreational volleyball team for military wives during her husband’s years of service.
She is currently employed as a wealth sales assistant at Old National Bank in Madisonville and Greenville.
Allie Cheatham will be the assistant coach for the team and is a lifelong resident of McLean County as well as a former Lady Cougar volleyball player.
Cheatham played on the high school team for seven years under former Coach Chris Stein. She also played club ball for the American Volleyball Association for two years during high school and participated in intramural volleyball while at the University of Southern Indiana.
She recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and plans to continue her education by pursuing a Master’s Degree in school counseling.
While head coach Capps strives to develop a winning program, her main goal is for the athletes to be successful both on and off the court and she recognizes the difference.
Capps has developed certain rules and a list of “Team Traits” as she refers to them. They are character traits that they all must follow in order to develop unity on the team. Acceptance, Optimism, Poise, Resiliency, and Passion are a few.
“Little things make big things happen and I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead these Lady Cougars,” Capps said.
When Cheatham became aware of an opening on the coaching staff, she was immediately interested. She has always had a love for the game and a desire to see McLean County volleyball continue to thrive.
Cheatham not only has experience as a player, but she has also coached with Steve Howard at a middle school volleyball camp in Owensboro.
“I felt like I could bring in techniques, drills and advice on the court and I also want to be someone that will stay with the team and be consistent for the girls,” Cheatham said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon!” Cheatham plans to seek opportunities for internship hours in local schools as well as substitute teach while she works on her graduate degree.
Excitement is high and the coaching staff is geared up for open gyms on July 11 and 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the high school. Volleyball team tryouts will be on July 15 and the season will begin Aug. 15 with a game at home against Butler County at 5:30 p.m.
