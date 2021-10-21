The McLean County High School volleyball team finished up the 2021 regular season last week.
The Lady Cougars had a hard-fought battle at Hopkins County Central on Oct. 11 that went five sets, ultimately falling to the Lady Storm. McLean County then hosted Webster County on Oct. 12 and Christian County on Oct. 14. The Lady Cougars lost in three at both matches.
McLean County started last week on the road at Hopkins Central. The Lady Cougars fell 25-23 in the first set, but came back to win the next two 25-22 and 25-17.
The fourth set was a tight contest that went long before the Lady Storm edged out front 27-25. The fifth set would determine the winner of the match with Hopkins Central claiming victory 15-10.
Claire Hudson had five aces, 31 digs, 13 kills and nine blocks. Addison Horn had an ace, a kill and an impressive 59 digs. Kylie Ward had four aces, 10 kills and 41 digs. Cheyenne Kessinger had three each in kills, blocks and digs.
The Lady Cougars hosted Webster County last Tuesday and lost in three sets, 25-21, 25-14 and 25-12. Claire Hudson had four kills, eight blocks and 25 digs. Addison Horn had an ace, two kills and 36 digs. Kylie Ward had an ace, three kills and 25 digs.
McLean County hosted the Lady Colonels from Christian County last Thursday, falling in three sets. The scores were 25-20, 25-23 and 25-13. Addison Horn had four kills, 30 digs and four aces.
Kylie Ward had a block, two kills and 23 digs. Riley Hudson had a kill, 11 assists, six digs and three aces. Claire Hudson had three kills, four blocks and nine digs.
“We are definitely playing our best volleyball right now,” said head coach Zach Hardison. “We are doing our best to learn consistency and focus for a full match. We continue to be elite defensively and our biggest challenge is to find a way to turn our defensive mindset into an offensive one and press our opponents.”
Hardison shared that the team has made great progress in little details to their game that has helped them put a more polished product on the floor.
“I fully believe our team is trending towards a strong finish,” he said.
The Lady Cougars participated in the 10th District Tournament earlier this week held here at home.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
