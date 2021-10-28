The McLean County High School volleyball team has wrapped up the 2021 season with several notable accomplishments. The Lady Cougars participated in the Toyota of Hopkinsville Western Kentucky Smack Down on October 15 and 16, winning one and losing four matches over the weekend.
McLean County hosted the 10th District Tournament where the Lady Cougars fell in four sets against Muhlenberg County in the first round on October 18. Claire Hudson was named to the 10th District All-Academic Team. Addison Horn was named to the 10th District All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Cougars played 11 sets over the course of the two-day Smack Down in Hopkinsville. McLean County fell in two against Hopkinsville, 25-18 and 25-19 before coming up short later against University Heights Academy, 25-23 and 25-9 on Friday.
The Lady Cougars started strong on Saturday, winning the first set 25-20 against Christian County. Senior Captain Claire Hudson suffered a season-ending injury early in the second set and the team struggled in the aftermath, falling 25-16 and 15-13 in the next two with the Lady Colonels claiming victory in the match. McLean County then took on Todd County Central and lost in two, 25-15 and 25-11.
The final match for the Lady Cougars on Saturday was a high-note for McLean County with a win in two over Trigg County, 25-21 and 25-10. The team rallied for the victory in Claire’s honor.
The Lady Cougars had some impressive stats over the 11 sets played in the Smack Down at Hopkinsville. Addison Horn had seven kills, 138 dugs and six aces. Kylie Ward had 12 kills, 98 digs and 10 aces. Riley Hudson had 47 assists, 15 digs and three aces. Claire Hudson played in just six sets with 12 kills, 14 blocks, 43 digs and 10 aces. Jenna Capps had a kill and 32 digs.
Laney Colburn had four kills, 12 digs and an ace. Chyenne Kessinger had 11 kills and seven each in blocks and digs. Nicole Haerle had six kills, eight digs and an ace. Addyson Kirby had three kills and 20 digs. Abbigail Massey had two digs.
McLean County fought hard during the first round of the 10th District Tournament held here at home on October 18. The Lady Cougars won the first set against Muhlenberg County, 25-19.
The Lady Mustangs then won the next set, 25-13. McLean County came up short 25-20 in the third set and the fourth would determine the winner of the match. The final set was a battle with Muhlenberg County sealing the victory 25-23.
Addison Horn had five kills, 63 digs and seven aces in the match. Kylie Ward had two kills, 29 digs and four aces. Riley Hudson had three kills, 18 assists and five digs. Jenna Capps had 17 digs on the night.
Laney Colburn had a block, an ace, four kills, and nine digs. Addyson Kirby had an assist, two kills and nine digs. Nicole Haerle had three kills and two digs. Chyenne Kessinger had a block, an ace and two each in kills and digs.
Head coach Zach Hardison stated that although their season wrapped up with missing their goal of making it out of District, “Our ladies made a valiant effort and we played some good volleyball. We had some great building moments from this season and individual accolades to be noticed.”
The Lady Cougars were a defensive powerhouse, ranked 8th in the state in digs with 2,445 on the season. Addison Horn ranked individually as 6th overall in digs for the state.
She finished with 758 digs on the season, averaging over 8.7 per set. Claire Hudson finished as the number 10 blocker in the state, averaging over 1.6 blocks per set and a total of 142 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.