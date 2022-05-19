The McLean County High School track team finished the regular season with a couple meets last week.
The Cougars traveled to Muhlenberg County on May 9 where both the men and women placed fourth with 16 events scored. McLean County hosted a meet on May 13 for Senior Night. The women won the meet and the men came in second.
There were several notable accomplishments at the meet in Greenville. The women placed second in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 14:14. The relay team is made up of Kate Hayden, Josie Martin, Rachel Ring and Rachel Schutte. Kashlynn Rice placed second in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dash with times of 13.60 and 29.01.
Edwin Millay ran a season best in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.34. Kadyn McElvain placed second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41 seconds. Brayson Smith ran a season best in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:43. The 4x400 meter relay team ran a season best of 3:41and placed third (Kadyn McElvain, Bryce Durbin, Zach Clayton and Edwin Millay).
The following are other results for the women in individual events: 1600 meter run—Rachel Ring 2nd, 4x800 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Kate Hayden, Josie Martin, Rachel Ring, Rachel Schutte), 800 meter run—Josie Martin 3rd, Long jump—Ellie Troutman 3rd, Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby 3rd, 4x100 meter relay—McLean 4th (Ellie Troutman, Abbi Massey, Rachel Schutte, Rainy Willoughby), 4x200 meter relay—McLean 4th (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Abbi Massey, Bree Frailley), Shot put—Rose Jones 5th, Discus throw—Rose Jones 8th.
The men had the following results in other individual events: 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Kadyn McElvain, Bryce Durbin, Zach Clayton, Edwin Millay), Long jump—Bryce Durbin 3rd, Edwin Millay 5th, 3200 meter run—Sawyer Ring 5th, 4x800 meter relay—McLean 5th (Brayson Smith, Jesse Jones, Ian Nelson, Jackson Galloway), 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 6th, Triple jump—Braiden Davis 6th, Jackson Galloway 8th, 200 meter dash—Edwin Millay 7th, Zach Clayton 8th, 1600 meter run—Brayson Smith 9th, Discus throw—Kadun Rager 9th, Shot put—Kadun Rager 10th, 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 12th, 800 meter run—Ian Nelson 12th.
The Cougars hosted a meet of relays for Senior Night here at home last Friday. There were several special events with notable accomplishments for the athletes. McLean County won the co-ed 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:31. That relay team featured Kadyn McElvain, Bryce Durbin, Abbi Massey and Bree Frailley.
The McLean County men and women both won the distance medley. The women’s team featured Kate Hayden, Josie Martin, Rachel Ring and Rachel Schutte. The men’s team consisted of Hunter Stratton, Brayson Smith, Sawyer Ring and Jackson Galloway.
The Cougar men won the 800 meter sprint medley. Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin and Edwin Millay ran the first three legs and the race was close coming into the final exchange. Kadyn McElvain quickly made up the stagger after the exchange and battled the rest of the way. McElvain found another gear two different times as his opponent tried to close in as he sealed the win for McLean County.
The famous Buffalo Run is a 4x50 relay made up of throwers from each school. McLean County placed second to Todd County whose throwers are also regular runners in relays throughout the season. The Cougar team featured Michael Woosley, Kaiden Kemper, Rose Jones and Kadun Rager.
The following are results in other events for the women: 4x800 meter relay—McLean 1st (Rachel Schutte, Rachel Ring, Kate Hayden, Josie Martin), Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby 1st, Abbi Massey 2nd, Long jump—Kashlynn Rice 1st, Ellie Troutman 2nd, Shot put—Rose Jones 1st, Cadence Woosley 2nd, 800 Sprint Medley—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Kashlynn Rice, Rainy Willoughby, Bree Frailley), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Abbi Massey, Bree Frailley, Kashlynn Rice), 4x200 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Abbi Massey, Kashlynn Rice), Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 2nd, Rose Jones 3rd.
The men had the following results in other events: Triple jump—Jackson Galloway 1st, High jump—Kamden Walters 1st, Long jump—Edwin Millay 1st, Bryce Durbin 2nd, Jackson Galloway 4th, 4x800 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ian Nelson, Jesse Jones, Brayson Smith, Jackson Galloway), 4x200 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Kamden Walters, Lyric Groves, Caleb Stein, Edwin Millay), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 4th (Izaiah Hope, Kamden Walters, Hunter Stratton, Zach Clayton), Shot put—Kadun Rager 4th, Michael Woosley 6th, Kaiden Kemper 7th, Discus throw—Michael Woosley 5th, Kaiden Kemper 6th.
Head coach Gary Morris shared, “We had great weather and the competition was tough. Congratulations to Todd County Central’s boys and McLean County’s girls on their team wins.”
The track team will spend this week preparing for the Class A Region 2 championships at Apollo High School on May 24 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.