Board members of McLean County Fish and Game, a nonprofit organization, are hoping to rebuild part of the campground after a dam broke in 2017 at what was known as Guffie Lake.
“The dam is on someone else’s property,” board member Lyndsey Reynolds said. “The people who own the land don’t want to fix it and don’t want us or anyone on their property.”
After offering to fix the dam, Reynolds said the board depleted most of its savings account on the effort, which has now become void.
“We hired someone that came out every once in awhile to essentially push dirt around,” she said. “They ripped us off.”
Dennis Dame, president of the organization, said McLean County Fish and Game will work to build a new dam — but the nonprofit only has until June to raise the funds.
The board is hoping to purchase the lake land from the Tichenor family, who has been leasing that property to McLean County Fish and Game since 1952.
But the lease ends June 16.
“My grandad leased the property to (McLean County) Fish and Game back around 1952, and they’ve had it ever since,” said Gates Tichenor. “We’ve been keeping it leased, but that ends in June, and we’re in the process of selling it to them.”
Tichenor said if the organization does not purchase the land in full by June 16, the family will put it up for sale.
“The main reason we want to sell is because there are a lot of people involved that are scattered around, and no one in the family has an interest in it anymore,” he said. “It’s the best thing for us to do.”
Dame said if the organization does complete the purchase, a new dam will be built from east to west at an angle.
McLean County Fish and Game is still $130,000 away from being able to purchase the land, according to the organization’s GoFundMe page.
“COVID really knocked us out for a couple of years,” Reynolds said. “One year we couldn’t have campers out there and couldn’t host in-person fundraisers on the site.”
As it stands, Reynolds said the nonprofit will not be able to make the final payment.
“If we default, the land will be leveled out, and they’ll fill in the lake,” she said. “We have so many animals there — fish, geese, eagles, turtles, deer.”
Reynolds said the organization has maintained a pond where campers are able to fish.
“We’ve held a fishing tournament there the last couple of years,” she said. “We also do a haunted trail, which started to pick up more last year, where we were able to raise close to $4,000 over two nights.”
The organization will host a Family Fun Day on June 10, the last day to host a fundraiser before the lease expires. The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the campground, 4164 State Route 815. Games, raffles, food, tournaments, a half pot, live music and more will be offered.
For more information on donating, contact Reynolds at 270-485-6109 or visit the organization’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-lake-fundraiser. For more information about McLean County Fish and Game, visit https://www.facebook.com/mcleancountyfishandgame.
