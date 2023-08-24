Members of McLean County Fitness can expect to see new offerings inside the facility by the end of the year.
Jeremy Troutman, owner of the gym, said he is working on getting batting cages installed inside.
“It’s become a necessity in this area,” he said. “Everyone either goes to Owensboro or Muhlenberg County to use batting cages.”
Troutman said he and his wife, Stephanie, were able to purchase the building the gym is located in, allowing for more space to utilize.
“We wanted to help the county,” Troutman said. “We have a lot of athletes that use the facility and we’re seeing more foot traffic.”
Troutman is hoping to have the cages installed by the end of September, with the latest goal being the middle of October.
Along with the batting cages, the Troutmans have been renovating different aspects of the facility.
“We’ve also ripped out the old carpet and installed rubber flooring,” he said. “We installed mini split units that help to keep the air clean.”
Troutman said he is looking into getting more workout equipment and alternative workout equipment to reach a “broader client base.”
“Our clients have loved the upgrades,” he said. “It’s added more of a community feel, and we’re constantly looking for new ways to make our clients happy and comfortable.”
Troutman said he is wanting to provide “something for everyone.”
Memberships for the gym are $45 for a family and $32 for an individual, with a $20 sign-on fee.
