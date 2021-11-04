The first McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest has concluded.
Overall, the contest received over $500 in donations for the McLean County Animal Shelter.
Below are the winners for each category and the percentages:
Best Overall
Nancy Dent (Entry 5)
22.1% of 244 responses
Scariest
Nancy Dent (Entry 5)
33.8% of 234 responses
Best Effects
Nancy Dent (Entry 5)
26.9% of 238 responses
Most Creative
Lori Hunt (Entry 1)
23.8% of 240 responses
Best Traditional
Misty Baird (Entry 9)
24% of 229 responses
First Place Business
Cabin Fever (Business Entry 3)
66.7% of 195 responses
Second Place Business
Farmers Bank and Trust (Business Entry 9)
25.4% of 177 responses
