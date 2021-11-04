The first McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest has concluded.

Overall, the contest received over $500 in donations for the McLean County Animal Shelter.

Below are the winners for each category and the percentages:

Best Overall

Nancy Dent (Entry 5)

22.1% of 244 responses

Scariest

Nancy Dent (Entry 5)

33.8% of 234 responses

Best Effects

Nancy Dent (Entry 5)

26.9% of 238 responses

Most Creative

Lori Hunt (Entry 1)

23.8% of 240 responses

Best Traditional

Misty Baird (Entry 9)

24% of 229 responses

First Place Business

Cabin Fever (Business Entry 3)

66.7% of 195 responses

Second Place Business

Farmers Bank and Trust (Business Entry 9)

25.4% of 177 responses

Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com

