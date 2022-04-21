The McLean County Homemakers met April 14 at Myer Creek Park.
A wonderful meal catered by Farley’s was enjoyed by all.
Special guests included: KEHA State President Mrs. Bud Hill of Henderson, Green River Area Homemakers President, Mrs. Earl McCrady of Owensboro, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Butler of Calhoun, David Fourqurean, extension agent of agriculture and natural resources for McLean County, Mischelle Pinkston, staff assistant for the McLean County Extension Office and McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame and his lovely wife Amanda.
Those attending were delighted to see an old-time friend Mrs. Kenneth Jordan of Franklin.
Mrs. Jordan previously had been a member of the Friendship Homemaker’s Club but has resided in Franklin for a number of years.
Mrs. Mike Stiles and Mrs. Bryant Stiles were in attendance and gave a touching remembrance of their mother-in-law and longtime homemaker, Mrs. Robert (Edwina) Stiles.
Many fond memories were shared. Homemaker members enjoyed the evening’s theme of the “Roaring Twenties” from the table decorations, costumes, photo booth, and program given by Mrs. Keith Berry.
A brief business meeting was held including awards. A silent auction was enjoyed and was quite successful. Money raised will be given in the form of future scholarships.
The evening of fun and fellowship will be long remembered by those attending.
A good time was had by all.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.