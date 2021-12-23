McLean County has lost one of its landmark businesses to a structure fire.
McLean County Locker, a butcher and custom meat-processing facility at 145 Kentucky 81 N in Calhoun, caught fire at about 5:30 a.m. Monday in a spare bedroom in an adjoining apartment.
A portion of Kentucky 81 N between Kentucky 815 and Kentucky 136 was closed for about five hours.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
According to co-owner Ouida Moore, who lives in the home next to the business, the building has been in the county since the late 1930s. Moore and her family bought the building in the early 1990s and has been running McLean County Locker ever since.
The business is currently run by Ouida Moore’s son, Chuck Moore.
“I hate this because it’s a family business,” Ouida Moore said. “All my kids worked there….”
Jimmy VanCleve, chief of the McLean County Central District Fire and Rescue and coordinator of Area 3 State Fire Rescue Training (KY-SFRT), said that the call came in at about 5:45 a.m.
VanCleve said that over eight different departments reported to the scene, including Central City Fire Department Ladder 22, Calhoun Fire Department, McLean County Central District Fire and Rescue, Moseleyville Fire Department in Daviess County and Western Fire District in Beech Grove.
“Preliminarily, it looks like it started from an electric heater,” VanCleve said. “...We know where the fire started. It was not a fire of suspicious origin.”
“With the time of the year that it is, being winter time, I think once the investigation is done, I think the state fire marshal will be able to see what the true cause of the fire was,” McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “I know with previous fires, it’s either been electrical or heating element issues that we run into. I’m not sure what the case will be yet with this one ….”
Brandy Moore, Ouida Moore’s daughter who lived in the adjoining apartment for about two years, said that she was woken up by her 2-year-old yorkie Jasper when the dog started to see smoke sometime after 5 a.m.
“...I went through the apartment to find out what was going on, and it was already really smoky,” Brandy Moore said. “...I got my phone and called 911, called my brothers and everybody got here. …It was just smoke all through the house.”
The fire eventually expanded beyond Brandy Moore’s apartment.
“(The fire) got through to the attic space and then traveled to different parts of the building,” VanCleve said. “...(The business is) destroyed.”
“It’s (went) all the way through it,” Brandy Moore said. “Everything is gone — freezers, cooler, all meat. Everything is gone.”
“This is our childhood,” said Wayne Moore, Ouida Moore’s son. “We all grew up right here …”
The fire continued to power through in the center of the building, where the freezer unit was, at about 9:45 a.m. The fire and smoke started to subside at about 10:30 a.m.
The fire not only affects the Moore family.
“This will affect the community,” VanCleve said. “This is one of the few places you can still bring livestock to, and they had a huge market on processing deer meat.”
“Hopefully they will be able to rebuild and get back in business,” McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell said. “I know for myself and a lot of other deer hunters who have used them for years …. Especially with the way things are right now, …it makes it even worse that there aren’t as many processors … and this one is going to be down for, what I assume, quite awhile, until they can get it back up and going.”
Dame said that losing the business is concerning regarding the impact the business has had on the local agricultural industry, stating that the business has “served as a staple” in the county and has helped generate a number of opportunities, such as working with the county’s chapter of Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry program, which allows hunters to harvest and donate deer to combat hunger relief and the donations being given to God’s House of Hope in Island to help families in need.
Dame said he has already reached out to Ryan Quarles, state commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, early Monday morning about getting resources together to help the Moores get back to business as soon as possible.
Dame notes that he is also willing to spearhead low-interest loans and grants to get the facility rebuilt.
“To my knowledge, their facility was the only one in the region that were taking deer for processing, and that indirectly impacts our tourism industry, for not only McLean County, but around because people want a place to take their deer and have them processed,” Dame said. “The need is there, and I hope through the resources that we can muster up with help from our friends at Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we can get them back up and running ….,”
The fire occurred just over one year after the McLean County Senior Services building at 875 Walnut St. in Calhoun was destroyed, which Dame hopes that residents take notice to make sure that they are safe in order to avoid similar occurrences.
“...I think it stresses the importance of the educational aspect … in regards to just taking a review of what your heating source is (and) being able to check electrical outlets or what have you,” Dame said. “I think … just more overall general fire safety for this time of year.”
Though the business may be in limbo at the moment, the Moores and others are keeping positive thoughts.
“We just lost everything, but that’s okay. We will rebuild,” Brandy Moore said. “As long as everybody was safe.”
“The building can be replaced,” Wayne Moore said. “We got each other. We’re OK. We will be alright.”
“They’re a strong family,” VanCleve said.
“They’re great people (I’ve) known for several years,” Frizzell said. “(They’re) good folks, and they have a lot of good employees there ….”
“They’ve been a staple of the community, very supportive of different programs,” Dame said. “I would encourage the community, in turn, once we hopefully start this process if they decide to rebuild, to fully support the Moore family as they work to rebuild. Hopefully they do open their doors again after this process. It’s important, just like it was before, to send them business locally, and that’s the best way as we as a community can help them. Just from the economics of it, we need them here and they serve a purpose. Now is the time to step up and show our support.”
The facility took the time to post on social media to update the community Monday afternoon.
“We want to thank the first responders that responded to help with the fire this morning,” the statement said. “Everyone responded in a timely manner and did what they had to in order to get the fire put out.”
