The Moore family is looking to rebuild their family business, McLean County Locker, 145 Kentucky 81 North, after a fire swept through the entire facility.
The building, which dates back to the 1930s, was known as a custom butcher and meat-processing facility that has been one of the staple businesses in the county since the Moore family opened the shop in the 1990s.
The fire began at roughly 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 in a spare bedroom inside the attached apartment located west of the building, which was occupied by secretary Brandy Moore and her dog Jasper.
Over eight fire departments reported to the scene, ranging from local cities such as Calhoun and Beech Grove, while also receiving assistance from crews from Central City and Moseleyville.
While preliminary reported as a fire that may have been caused by an electric heater, Moore confirms that “they just said electrical, but no heater or nothing like that.”
The business consisted of Moore, along with her brothers Wayne Moore and Chuck Moore, butcher and slaughterer respectively, and her cousin Randall Wedding, who is a meat boner.
Throughout the week of Jan. 10-14, the facility went live on Facebook to show construction crews working on removing the debris of the wreckage.
As of Monday morning, Moore reports that all that remains is dirt.
“(It had) a lot of memories,” Moore said. “Childhood, grew up here, and just memories and, I don’t know. It’s been pretty sad just watching that be torn down. It’s been in the family for a long time.”
While no injuries or deaths were reported from the fire, all of their customers’ orders were destroyed.
“For the people (who) have meat and stuff here that was burnt, … I’ll try to get to (it) replaced as quick as we can with the insurance, and I need people to know that,” Moore said. “They’re were several people who had hogs and cows and deer that were in the freezer and cooler, and I want to let them know that I’ll get with them as quick as I possibly can. But, don’t get frustrated. We’re trying, too.”
During this time, Moore has advised customers to contact her to know what they’re order was, along the weight, the final cost given with their name, address and phone number.
“I’ve talked to most of everybody, I think so far,” Moore said. “(There) might be still a few (people) here and there …. As soon as we get a chance with the insurance and getting our money for that, we’ll get everybody reimbursed as soon as we can.”
Though the family has plans to rebuild, they are still on hold in terms of moving further in the process when it comes to their insurance company Chubb and the schematics for the potential rebuild.
“Well, I mean, we’re really still waiting on the insurance to get with us, … and then we’ll have to go from there,” Moore said. “We’re still in a waiting game, too. (And) as in months-wise, we don’t really know because the contractor doesn’t have the blueprints back yet and they’re not sure how long it’s going to take for us to rebuild, plus … it depends on the weather, I guess. …But insurance is the big factor.”
But through the negative experience and aftermath, Moore has seen a lot of support from their customers, the community, the county and beyond, even receiving a message from Steve Freeman of Freeman’s Processing and Catering in Sturgis lending a helping hand with processing the Moore’s customers’ orders while they are at a standstill.
Moore has been incredibly grateful and overwhelmed by the support.
“It’s been a lot of people coming here for a long time and they’ve known for us for a long time, and then with me losing everything I had, a lot (have) donated to buy me stuff that I needed and give me a little extra money here and there to go buy the stuff I needed,” Moore said. “I’m very thankful for all that … I would like to thank everyone that has helped and prayed and donated money and food — gosh, I could keep going. It’s amazing on how people just kick in for the community … and the love that everybody has given. It’s been amazing.”
Moore also said that she has received additional support from fellow custom shops such as Yoder’s Custom Butchering in Sebree and Beef and Bacon Custom Processing in Beech Grove, noting that the Kuegel family of Beef and Bacon have given tours of their own facility to get ideas about what to put into the new facility.
Additionally, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the business by Brittany Lanham to assist with lost wages for the Moores, who Moore admits she did not know personally.
“That was somebody that called me and asked me would I want to do that,” Moore said. “I told them I didn’t know nothing about it and she wanted to do this to help us out. …It wasn’t my idea to do it because I don’t know anything about it, but she said she was just trying (and) wanting to help us with some extra money to help pay the bills and do whatever we need to do. And of course, we’re very thankful for it. Every little bit helps.”
As of Monday, the GoFundMe has received $520 towards its goal to raise $40,000.
Moore is looking to come back for the community that has been able to help her and her family through this difficult time.
“We want to thank everyone for their support,” Moore said. “Hopefully we will be back up and going up here soon …. …We appreciate everybody’s help.”
If you are a customer that had an order lost in the fire, contact Moore at 270-499-3002.
If interested in donating to the GoFundMe organized by Lanham, visit https://gofund.me/13017fe1.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.