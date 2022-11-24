Name: Dean
Breed: Lab mix
About: Male, very friendly, handsome boy, available for adoption
If interested, please go to McLean County Animal Shelter to fill out an adoption application.
For questions, contact Whitney Sullivan, shelter manager, at 270-499-4449.
