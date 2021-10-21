As of Monday, Oct. 18, McLean County has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,453 cases in the county, with 38 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate is 65.2, keeping the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 727,125 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 9,396 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 31.67 per 100,000 population. Most counties in the state remain in the red zone, meaning high daily cases of the virus, while 32 counties are in the orange, or substantial, zone, and one county is in the yellow, or moderate zone.
Gov. Andy Beshear returned to his weekly COVID briefing on Monday, noting that the recent passing of Colin Powell, 65th United States Secretary of State, was due to complications of COVID-19 and conditions that “made him more susceptible.”
“We are losing a lot of people both in Kentucky and around the country in this pandemic, and each one is amazing to their family, to the community,” Beshear said. “Let’s make sure that we do not lose more than we have to.”
Beshear said that progress is moving in the “right direction” and “at a speed” where there is a decrease in cases, hospitalizations, ventilator use, and intensive care unit patients.
“It’s significant,” Beshear said. “It is a real trend, it’s a positive trend. It has not plateaued. It is moving downward, which is reason for optimism.”
However, Beshear said that the death rate is still high — stating that there were 103 deaths between Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, with 50 of them reported on Saturday.
“We continue to lose people under 50 years old at such a high rate then at any time previous in the pandemic,” Beshear said. “But some of today’s numbers are much better than what we have seen in weeks. Our positivity rate now down to 7.36%. That is a significant drop. Remember that we were always worried at 5%, so we’re still too high, but it is good that it’s dropping.”
Beshear admitted that while things are getting better, the Commonwealth still needs to “keep it up.”
“...We got to still be careful around one another and make sure we’re doing the right things not to spread the virus,” Beshear said. “It means we need to keep universal masking in our schools. The first thing that would pop these numbers back up is if we came off universal masking in schools, because that’s the largest population that is unvaccinated. They’re in the smallest space and it is the least ventilated out of just about any type of buildings that they will be in.
“We just don’t want more people to die. We want people to be healthy and we want to eventually beat this thing once and for all.”
