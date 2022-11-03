The McLean County “Shoots and Ladders” event, which debuted last year between the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and county fire departments, will return Saturday with additional reinforcements.
The second annual event will now be titled “Shoots, Ladders and Lifesavers” as the McLean County Emergency Medical Services have jumped on board to take part from 1-4 p.m. at the Calhoun City Fire Department.
The emergency responder event involves having participants fill up either a fire truck, police cruiser or ambulance with toys or donations for Toys for Tots, with the toys being distributed to children of low-income families.
Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell wanted to continue to keep the tradition alive after last year’s success.
“We had a great turnout last time, especially for it being our first one,” he said, “and I think the turnout that we had last time and the support that we had with it is the reason why we’re going to do it again ….”
Frizzell said the addition of county EMS may help with more traction in terms of foot traffic and participation for a good cause.
“...Anything that benefits kids, and especially kids in our area, I’m all about it,” he said. “One of the big things about me is that I’m all about helping the youth and helping others in general. So this is a way where we can give back to those that may be less fortunate or those who’ve had something bad happen this year … such as the tornado that the people are still feeling some impact from … and also those that may have lost a house in a house fire.”
Christy Patton, who runs the Toys for Tots section in McLean County, said last year saw over “a good hundred” people in attendance and a total of over 530 toys being donated.
“It went great,” she said. “You couldn’t have asked for a better turnout and support. I’m hoping this year maybe we (will) double it.”
Patton said the event allows the community to see the sheriff’s office, fire department and EMS personnel “in a different light” outside of their respective titles.
“...When the sheriff’s department, the EMS or the fire department show up, it’s (usually) because something bad’s happened,” she said. “I think along the way I think they get bad reputations. I think this … shows they’re willing to give back to their community ….
“They’re there not just for the bad; they’re there for the good.”
In terms of Toys for Tots applications for this year, Patton said they have already received 92 applications since putting them out on Oct. 1 — with some of the applications including families that have two to three children.
Patton said the need is still apparent.
“Last year, there were 269 kids that we ended up giving out to,” she said. “This year, I’m thinking we’re going to be over the 325-mark.”
For the future, Frizzell said the goal is to have the event take place at different locations throughout the county every year.
“...We’ll probably move it from town to town, at least that’s my hope, so we can do it in each town and make it easier as we go through the years to those that live in the different areas (and) they wouldn’t have to drive as far. Kind of take turns, so to speak.”
All toys that will be donated for the event must be unwrapped to ensure proper distribution for each child’s gender and age.
Items will also be accepted for teenagers.
For additional information, contact the sheriff’s office at 270-273-3276.
