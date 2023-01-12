The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team had their third straight win and spent time at home last week. The Lady Cougars enjoyed a hard-fought victory over Hopkinsville 49-48 on Jan. 6 before falling 63-45 to Apollo on Jan. 7.
Bree Frailley was named to the All-Academic Team for the 2023 Region 3 All ‘A’ Classic held last week in Cloverport. Kenadi Level was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Kenadi Level put the first points on the board for McLean County against the Lady Tigers last Friday. Sarah Larkin added a basket before Level followed with a couple free throws to put the Lady Cougars out front 6-2.
Hopkinsville tied it up and then took the lead, but it was short-lived as Larkin assisted Kashlynn Rice at the basket to knot it up again. Bree Frailley sank two foul shots, but the Lady Tigers edged out front 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Katie McCoy grabbed the lead again for McLean with a basket, followed by one from Sarah Miller. Level assisted Rice with a bucket that bumped the Lady Cougars out front by five. Hopkinsville then went on a scoring spree, but foul shots from McCoy, Larkin and Danielle Reynolds kept McLean in it, trailing 24-20 at intermission.
Sarah Larkin opened the second half with a left-handed hook shot off the backboard before Frailley assisted Miller in the paint. McCoy drove in and scored over two defenders.
Rice dribbled around defenders and shot a pass out to Frailley who cashed it in for two. Miller, covered up outside by several Lady Tigers, made a quick assist to McCoy at the basket. Level grabbed a rebound and made a full-court drive for a layup to end the third quarter with the Lady Cougars just shy at 33-32.
Level assisted Miller with a long shot that tied it up early in the fourth, but Hopkinsville pulled away again by six. Level then drove in for two before sinking a couple threes with assists from Rice and Miller to knot the game up at 43 with 4:28 left to play.
Rice netted two from the line before Miller assisted Frailley with consecutive baskets to give McLean a six-point advantage. Hopkinsville then began to narrow the gap, but the Lady Cougars maintained their composure and got the job done with a 49-48 win.
Kenadi Level led McLean with a couple threes and a total of 14 points, eight rebounds and two each in steals and assists. Bree Frailley had eight points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and an impressive five blocks.
Sarah Miller had a three pointer and a total of seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Katie McCoy also had seven points along with two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Kashlynn Rice had six points, four rebounds and the same in assists.
Sarah Larkin also had six points, seven boards, an assist and a steal. Danielle Reynolds had a free throw, two rebounds and a steal. Ava Lannum grabbed five rebounds, a steal and two blocks.
“We did a good job running our offense against Hopkinsville,” said head coach Ryan Groves. “We still made too many unforced turnovers, but did a much better job of controlling the tempo of the game and moving the ball around offensively.”
The girls are starting to gain confidence and they continue to get better on both ends of the floor, according to Groves.
“Kenadi had another solid game for us and hit two huge threes in the fourth quarter,” he said. “Katie McCoy came in off the bench and gave us some quality minutes. She was very aggressive defensively. We need that from her night in and night out.”
The Lady Cougars had a tight first quarter against the E-gals at home last Saturday, but ended the first half trailing 23-18. Apollo began to pull farther away in the third quarter and ended the game with a 63-45 win over McLean.
Bree Frailley had another double-double with a three-pointer and a total of 21 points, 11 rebounds, an assist and five more blocks. Sarah Miller was perfect from the line and had triple threes with a total of 14 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Kenadi Level had four points, three boards, two steals and an assist. Kashlynn Rice had a basket, two rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sarah Larkin had a bucket, three boards and the same in assists along with two steals. Katie McCoy hit both her free throws along with a rebound and an assist.
The Lady Cougars did not miss a single layup in the game and shot 81.8% from the line as a team.
“We did a good job for most of the game, but went cold in the fourth quarter and they seemed to make every basket,” Groves said. “That was really the difference in the game.”
Bree Frailley had a great night on the hardwood, according to Groves.
“She came up huge for us with 21 points and another strong night on the boards,” Groves said. “She is capable of putting up numbers like that every night and I’m glad to see her battle against a bigger opponent.”
McLean County will host Paducah Tilghman tonight, Jan. 12, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Grayson County on Saturday, Jan. 14, for a game at 5:30 p.m.
