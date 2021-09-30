The McLean County High School girls’ soccer team stayed at home last week and went 1-1.
The Lady Cougars had a 10-0 victory over Butler County on Sept. 20 before falling 7-0 to Owensboro High School on Sept. 23.
The Lady Cougars had several players score in the big win over the Lady Bears last Monday. Katie Knight led the way with three goals. Abigail Humphrey, Brilee Owens and Madelynn McKittrick each scored twice. Jalee Pinkston rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist. McKittrick, Owens and Humphrey also contributed two assists. Kyndal Daugherty had an easy night in goal, with not a single save to record.
On Thursday, the Lady Cougars played a much-improved Owensboro High School squad, falling 7-0. Daugherty had 15 saves in goal. While McLean County came up on the short end of the score, the team played very well according to head coach Ricky Humphrey.
“It was a good week leading up to the last of the regular season,” said Humphrey. “We are playing our best soccer heading into the district tournament. These girls have worked hard all year and have put together one of the best seasons in school history.”
The Lady Cougars will host Union County at 6:30 p.m. today, Sept. 30 for Senior Night.
The 10th District Tournament will be held here Oct. 4-5 at home in Paulsen Stadium.
