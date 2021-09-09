Tommy Burrough, McLean County Public Schools superintendent, announced on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that the school district will be closed the remainder of this week due to the number of staff and students that either have tested positive for COVID or are in quarantine, according to the district’s Facebook page.
Burrough said that the kitchen staff has been experiencing low attendance throughout the county.
“We just don’t have enough employees; we took a big hit” Burrough said. “(On) Friday, we were low on cooks, and now we’re real low, and our numbers are going higher with the students. So, we’re just going to give it a break for right now.”
“We’re just trying to get people to help just to feed the kids, so we’re just going to wait (the) five days and see if we can get some cooks that are on quarantine back into school,” Burrough said.
Burrough knows that it’s not ideal to close. But he’s keeping the students’ and families’ best interest in mind.
“We have to feed (the kids),” Burrough said. “And if I can’t, I have to shut (the schools) down.”
With school back in session since Aug. 26, Burrough said that students have been in attendance, albeit lower than usual.
“Our average attendance is 94-95% for the district on a normal year,” Burrough said. “We’ve been hovering 91-90%. We still have a lot of positive and quarantined kids. But the staffing, if I don’t have the staff, (we) can’t have school.”
Burrough said the district has been doing its due diligence in regards to tracking the virus’ spread in the schools.
“We’re constantly contact tracing every morning,” Burrough said. “We get more and more kids on and off from quarantine.”
Burrough said that while he is not mandating vaccinations, he encourages students and staff to check the COVID rates in order to make, what they feel, is the best decision for them personally.
Burrough hopes that the special session meeting that Gov. Andy Beshear is holding with the General Assembly will shed some light on how the district will move forward.
“Maybe the legislature will loosen up the quarantine rules for us where if (students and staff) get exposed, if they get tested negative, they can come back (to school),” Burrough said. “It’s just a lot of things that we’re waiting to see; what the legislature (decides) in the special session.”
Currently, all Kentucky schools have 10 non-traditional instruction (NTI) learning days to use for the 2021-2022 school year.
Burrough said that there will be no NTI virtual learning through Friday and plans to reopen all schools on Monday, Sept. 13. The district will use make-up days embedded in the school calendar, with the dates to be announced at a later time.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
