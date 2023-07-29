The McLean County Community and Senior Citizens Center (formerly the McLean County Home Place) and the emergency communication towers — are on track for operation by early fall.
The senior center building, located at 875 Walnut St., will replace the original McLean County Home Place facility that burned down in December 2020.
It will be restored to its original size of 6,600 square feet with changes to the floor plan made due to the new rules for designing the facility and code requirements since the building was built in 1993.
RBS Design Group in Owensboro was hired on as the architecture firm to create the new design more than a year ago, according to Dame. Lanham Brothers, an Owensboro construction company, was chosen as the contractor for the project after a bid of $1,665,450.
Plans include the building having a full brick exterior with automatic doors and two canopies located in front and back of the building entryways.
The interior design is slated to feature a multipurpose space, commercial-grade kitchen with stainless steel appliances, reception area, public restrooms, staff restroom, office space, mechanical room, storage space and a separate kitchen storage area.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said in an interview with the McLean County News in April that the facility was to see an August opening, consistent rainfall in the area hindered progress. However, he said “we really got back on the schedule” once the new roof was installed.
Dame said the “interior envelope” of the site was seeing rapid movement.
“Right now, you can see the finishing touch-up work on the drywall. (We’ve) got contractors on-site finishing that up this week,” he said. “... The next stage is having some painters come in and start the painting process. We still need to put in the drop ceiling between the bulkhead areas — it’s gonna come down about a foot to a foot-and-a-half or so and really cover all the HVAC system; it’s going to cover some of the input area for the lights and the wiring, fire system, camera system ….”
Dame said work should begin on the exterior parts of the facility such as landscaping, flagpole installation and additional fixtures soon before announcing a “turn-key date.”
He said most of the major work to the facility should be completed by Labor Day weekend.
Down the street, the structure of the 300-foot tower has already been installed behind the McLean County Health Department building off of Kentucky Highway 81.
The project, funded by a $498,900 grant administered by the Delta Regional Authority that the McLean County Fiscal Court received in February 2022, will help improve access to reliable broadband internet and emergency communications.
Construction on the tower is being completed by Mayfield-based telecommunications contractor World Tower Company, Inc. which entered a bid with the fiscal court for $762,263 in late 2022.
“The tower itself has been constructed and is lit according to FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) standards; and that’s required due to the height of the tower,” Dame said Tuesday. “... We (currently) need to add antennas to it and contract with a third-party broadband provider to provide the internet aspect.”
Dame said broadband should be accessible to portions of the county that will not have the access to the fiber-to-the-home program through Kenergy.
The new tower will replace a preexisting 200-foot tower which included a surplus military shelter used to house the communications equipment that was “practically condemned,” according to Dame, to help with wireless internet capability and improving access to all of the county’s 911 communication, including emergency management response repeaters for fire, EMS and law enforcement.
“We also provide a communication access point to the school system for school buses,” Dame said. “... Our repeaters that we’re gonna put on there will actually integrate the road department as well; so if we have an emergency issue with trees and the roadways (are) blocked, they can communicate in the worst-case scenario, too.
“We’ve haven’t always had that capability.”
Dame said the installation of the new tower, along with the new cupola on top of the courthouse, will help with prompt response times.
“We will have dedicated and redundant communication systems,” he said. “That’s been one of our largest hurdles on emergency response, and this tower with what we’ve been able to put into it will help alleviate a lot of those hurdles and roadblocks.”
As of Tuesday, Dame said the tower will undergo a final inspection regarding its electrical tie-ins before Kentucky Utilities Companies (KU) activates the power.
A meeting is scheduled in early August with ERS, a telecommunications provider for 911 emergency services, to check on progress.
Dame said the tower should be “digital ready” by October, “provided we don’t have any delays in sourcing the equipment itself.”
