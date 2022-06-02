The McLean County High School track team competed in the Class A, Region 2 Championships at Apollo High School on a rainy evening May 24. Several Cougar athletes qualified for state and will be traveling to the University of Kentucky. There were 15 schools at the meet and 18 events scored. The McLean County boys placed 6th overall and the girls came in 10th.
Kadyn McElvain won the 300-meter hurdles. Kashlynn Rice won the long jump and finished second in the 200-meter dash, which qualified her for both events. The boys 4x100-meter relay team placed second and featured Kadyn McElvain, Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin and Edwin Millay. The same athletes also finished third in the 4x400-meter relay. Bryce Durbin placed fourth in the long jump. All of these competitors qualified to represent McLean County at the state level.
Several other Cougar athletes had notable accomplishments at the regional meet. Braiden Davis ran a 61-second 400-meter dash, which tied his season-best time. Brayson Smith had a time of 5:44 for the 1600-meter run. Bree Frailley ran a season best in the 400-meter dash with a 1:12.
The following are the results for the boys in individual events: 300-meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain first, 4x100-meter relay—McLean second (Kadyn McElvain, Zach Clayton, Bryce Durbin, Edwin Millay),4x400-meter relay—McLean third (McElvain, Clayton, Durbin, Millay), Long jump—Bryce Durbin fourth, Edwin Millay 10th, 4x200-meter relay—McLean seventh (Kamden Walters, Lyric Groves, Braiden Davis, Caleb Stein), 4x800-meter relay—McLean ninth (Jesse Jones, Brayson Smith, Ian Nelson, Jackson Galloway), 100 meter-dash—Zach Clayton ninth, Hunter Stratton 23rd, High jump—Kamden Walters 11th, Triple jump—Braiden Davis 11th, Jackson Galloway 16th, 400-meter dash—Braiden Davis 12th, Hunter Stratton 15th, 200-meter dash—Edwin Millay 12th, Zach Clayton 17th, 1600-meter run—Brayson Smith 15th, Jesse Jones 16th, Shot put—Kadun Rager 17th, Michael Woosley 23rd, 800-meter run—Ian Nelson 18th, Discus throw—Kadun Rager 21st, Kaiden Kemper 22nd.
The girls had the following results in individual events: Long jump—Kashlynn Rice first, Ellie Troutman 15th, 200-meter dash—Kashlynn Rice second, Rainy Willoughby 26th, Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby sixth, Abbi Massey ninth, 100-meter dash—Kashlynn Rice sixth, Ellie Troutman 25th, 4x200-meter relay—McLean seventh (Troutman, Schutte, Willoughby, Massey), 4x100-meter relay—McLean ninth (Ellie Troutman, Rachel Schutte, Rainy Willoughby, Abbi Massey), 400-meter dash—Bree Frailley 12th, Abbi Massey 16th, 800-meter run—Josie Martin 14th, Kate Hayden 16th, Shot put—Cadence Woosley 15th, Rose Jones 16th, Discus throw—Cadence Woosley 16th, Rose Jones 20th.
Coach Seth Lancaster shared that he is very proud of the hard work the entire team put in this season. “To see that hard work pay off, even in bad weather conditions at regionals, was really exciting,” Lancaster said. “I’m really happy for our state qualifiers, and I know they will finish the year strong in Lexington.”
The qualifying athletes from McLean County will compete in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class A, Region 2 Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky on Thursday, June 2. Events begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.
