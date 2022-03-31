The McLean County Future Farmers of America chapter has been busy this month, ending with National Agriculture Week last week.
The students from the middle and high school have participated in various competitions, hosted a special guest and took a local field trip.
Several students competed in the Green River Regional Contests held at Henderson Community College on March 10. Cadense Johnson won an Agriculture Excellence Scholarship. The Parliamentary Procedures team achieved a Superior score and had the following members: Cadence Keister, Alex Stratton, Cadense Johnson, Colten Free, Trinity Holmes, Jacey Troutman and Jeremiah Brown. JJ Adkisson earned Superior third in Talent Contest.
Students participated in Impromptu Speaking in the following categories with their respective scores: Poultry — Zane Decker — Superior, Beef — Ayden Rice — Excellent, Turf and Lawn — Madeline Jones, Crop — Jillian Graham — Superior, Fruit and Vegetable — Landon French — Excellent.
On March 17, Kentucky State FFA Vice President Philip Caldbeck came to McLean County High School for a meeting workshop. Students discussed the power of confidence and participated in several trust exercises.
Several students attended the Middle School FFA Conference at the Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Camp in Hardinsburg on March 18. The students focused on several areas including qualities of a leader, effective communication, comfort zones, involvement and building a plan for a chapter.
These students participated well and did an amazing job, according to Michaela Wilson, MCMS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. “I had several people say how well-mannered our students had been and what an amazing group they are.”
The welding team placed second in the Regional Welding Contest at Daviess County High School on March 19. Jeremiah Brown was the high individual for the day. Team members include Coby Dant, Ellaina Smiley, Jack Evans and Jeremiah Brown.
“I am very proud of their hard work and dedication,” shared Benji Kilgore, MCHS agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.
Mrs. Wilson’s class ventured to the Kentuckiana Livestock Stockyards on March 21 for a chance to learn hands-on about cattle production. The students met with several local professionals and discussed topics ranging from backgrounding cattle, feeding and nutrition to abbreviations used at the stockyards.
The local FFA chapter is growing and enjoying many opportunities for learning. The middle school agriculture students have finished planting some of the flowers and vegetables to be used in garden beds. The Veterinary Science team has begun learning how to properly administer medicine and will be competing at the UK Field Day in April.
The high school students have been working on preparing the greenhouse for the annual sale which begins April 11. The greenhouse will be open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m-noon. The students are also building picnic tables and disassembling and reassembling engines to prepare for various competitions at WKU Field Day in April. The local FFA Chapter Banquet will be held on April 26 at Myer Creek Park.
