McLean County Cougar basketball players Bryce Durbin and Brady Dame have both been selected to play in the Owensboro Thoroughbreds High School All-Star game at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Coach Darren Lynam was selected as head coach for the team. The game is Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m.
By Kristy Baldwin For the McLean County News
