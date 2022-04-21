The McLean County High School volleyball team had their 2021 season banquet on March 14. The players and their families enjoyed a meal with the coaches and staff before several awards were presented.
Notable accomplishments for the season include a few top rankings in the State for various categories by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. Addison Horn was ranked 6th in digs individually and the team overall was ranked 8th. Claire Hudson was ranked 10th in blocks.
Varsity letters were awarded to players who earned them through performance this season. Jenna Capps, Laney Colburn, Nicole Haerle, Addison Kirby, Claire Hudson, Riley Hudson, Addison Horn, Jessica Briones, Chyenne Kessinger and Kylie Ward received this recognition.
The following awards were presented to varsity players: Most Aces—Claire Hudson and Addison Horn, Most Kills—Claire Hudson, Most Digs—Addison Horn, Leadership—Kylie Ward, Most Blocks—Claire Hudson, Most Assists—Riley Hudson, Most Improved—Laney Colburn, MVP—Claire Hudson, Sportsmanship—Jenna Capps.
Players received the following awards for the junior varsity team: Sportsmanship—Laney Colburn, Most Aces—Riley Hudson and Laney Colburn, Most Kills—Nicole Haerle, Most Digs—Jenna Capps, Leadership—Riley Hudson, Most Blocks—Laney Colburn, Most Assists—Riley Hudson, Most Improved—Lexi Conrad, MVP—Riley Hudson.
The freshman team had the following awards: Sportsmanship—Elizabeth Briones, Leadership—Abbigail Massey, MVP—Addison Kirby, Offense—Cadense Johnson.
The Lady Cougars are already working to prepare for next season and invite anyone who might be interested in playing to participate in the activities. Open gym is available at the high school three days a week and prospective players also have the option of attending speed and agility training at McLean County Fitness for a small fee.
The open gym opportunities are Mondays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays 9-11 a.m. The speed and agility class at McLean County Fitness is on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m.
