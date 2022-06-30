The McLean County High School softball team ended the 2022 season with a banquet on June 21. The team and coaching staff enjoyed a meal with their families before celebrating the season with the presentation of several awards and special gifts.

The senior players were each presented with a framed jersey and highlighted personal stats from their time on the team. The seniors are Amanda Ecton, Laila Bell, Claire Hudson and Olivia Baird.

The following players received individual awards:

Teammate of the Year — Ryleigh Durham

MVPs — Claire Hudson, Leah Searcy

JV MVP — Kelsy Powell

Highest Batting Average — Ava Lannum

Most Steals — Amber Willis

Best Fielding percentage (Infield) — Claire Hudson

Best Fielding percentage (Outfield) — Amanda Ecton

Most HBP — Emma Miller

Evie Hoover Award — Olivia Baird

Most Improved — Aubrey Logsdon

Rookie of the Year — Kelsy Powell, Ava Lannum

Miss Utility — Laila Bell

Game Changer — Shelby Atherton

Pitcher of the Year — Sarah Johnson

Catcher of the Year — Leah Searcy

The players who lettered for this season are as follows: Claire Hudson, Olivia Baird, Amanda Ecton, Laila Bell, Amber Willis, Emma Miller, Sarah Johnson, Shelby Atherton, Ava Lannum, Brooklyn Whitworth, Katie McCoy, Aubrey Logsdon, Ryleigh Durham, Leah Searcy and Kelsy Powell.

