The McLean County High School softball team ended the 2022 season with a banquet on June 21. The team and coaching staff enjoyed a meal with their families before celebrating the season with the presentation of several awards and special gifts.
The senior players were each presented with a framed jersey and highlighted personal stats from their time on the team. The seniors are Amanda Ecton, Laila Bell, Claire Hudson and Olivia Baird.
The following players received individual awards:
Teammate of the Year — Ryleigh Durham
MVPs — Claire Hudson, Leah Searcy
JV MVP — Kelsy Powell
Highest Batting Average — Ava Lannum
Most Steals — Amber Willis
Best Fielding percentage (Infield) — Claire Hudson
Best Fielding percentage (Outfield) — Amanda Ecton
Most HBP — Emma Miller
Evie Hoover Award — Olivia Baird
Most Improved — Aubrey Logsdon
Rookie of the Year — Kelsy Powell, Ava Lannum
Miss Utility — Laila Bell
Game Changer — Shelby Atherton
Pitcher of the Year — Sarah Johnson
Catcher of the Year — Leah Searcy
The players who lettered for this season are as follows: Claire Hudson, Olivia Baird, Amanda Ecton, Laila Bell, Amber Willis, Emma Miller, Sarah Johnson, Shelby Atherton, Ava Lannum, Brooklyn Whitworth, Katie McCoy, Aubrey Logsdon, Ryleigh Durham, Leah Searcy and Kelsy Powell.
