MCLNWS-06-30-22 TRACK SIGNING PIC 1

Kadyn McElvain is pictured with his mother and the coaching staff of the McLean County High School track team. Front row, from left: Head coach Gary Morris, Jessica Mason, Kadyn, Coach Seth Lancaster. Back row: Coaches Allie Kirk, Natalie Ellis and John Krieg.

 Photo submitted.

Kadyn McElvain signed his letter of intent June 22 to join the track and field team at Western Kentucky University. Kadyn was named to the First Team All-State for Class A track and field and received an honorable mention for Academic All-State. He is the Kentucky state runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles in Class A and is ranked in the Top 10 across all classes. Kadyn is the first athlete from McLean County to sign with a Division 1 school straight out of high school since 2005 when Michael Ruby went to the University of Kentucky to play baseball.

