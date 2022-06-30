Kadyn McElvain signed his letter of intent June 22 to join the track and field team at Western Kentucky University. Kadyn was named to the First Team All-State for Class A track and field and received an honorable mention for Academic All-State. He is the Kentucky state runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles in Class A and is ranked in the Top 10 across all classes. Kadyn is the first athlete from McLean County to sign with a Division 1 school straight out of high school since 2005 when Michael Ruby went to the University of Kentucky to play baseball.
MCLNWS-06-30-22 TRACK SIGNING
- By Kristy Baldwin For the McLean County News
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff's office seek 4 in criminal conspiracy case
- Marriages: June 23, 2022
- Flour Power: Calhoun girl bakes with heart and purpose
- Real Estate Transfers: June 23, 2022
- Police Records: June 9, 2022
- Flour Power: Calhoun girl bakes with heart and purpose (copy)
- Debbie Rust Thaxton
- Island News
- Marriages: June 9, 2022
- Carolyn “Corky” Humphrey
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.