One of the many benefits of being a McLean County Chamber member is the opportunity to share exciting updates with our member businesses, organizations and the community. We invite members to share updates as often as they like. The type of content that can be submitted are special announcements, awards, expansions, daily breakfast/lunch specials and other significant business news. The news will be shared across our platforms: email, social media and monthly newsletter. Email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com with the subject line “Member News.”
Our Chamber member meeting will be at noon, Thursday, July 28, at the McLean County Extension Office, 355 7th St., Calhoun. The speaker will be Farmers Bank and Trust. They are providing lunch from Sammy Jean’s Cafe and Catering. Come out for a good time to communicate and connect with our chamber members.
If you are not a McLean County Chamber business or individual member and would like more information contact Sarah Kessinger 270-273-9760 or email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com
