The McLean County Middle School cheer squad placed first runners-up in the small division of the KAPOS Region 3 competition held Nov. 13 at Owensboro High School.
MCMS cheer squad place at KAPOS competition
- By the McLean County News
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- A Great Blend: Rumsey couple serves up beverages, spirits with mobile company
- Body found in McLean County believed to be missing woman
- Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 10, 2022
- Museum News
- Marriages: Nov. 10, 2022
- Calhoun residents to decide wet-dry vote Tuesday
- Calhoun High School class of 1970 celebrate reunion
- Island News
- Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 3, 2022
- Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 27, 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.