MCLNWS-11-17-22 CHEERLEADING PIC 1

The McLean County Middle School cheer squad placed first runners-up in the small division of the KAPOS Region 3 competition held Nov. 13 at Owensboro High School. The McLean County Middle School cheer squad pictured Nov. 13 at Owensboro High School. Back row, from left to right: Brylee Miller, Haylie Billerbeck, Kylie Woodburn, Bailey Hagan, Kenzie Dant, Brynlee Smith, Evy Thompson. Front row, from left to right: Heidi Williams, Kaydense Goldsberry, Hannah Smith, Carley Ferguson, Presley Mussara, Sadie Tanner, Kensley Swift.

 Photo submitted.

