The City of Livermore came together this past weekend for a benefit for one of their beloved residents.
Family-man and EMT Brett McPherson was honored at the Livermore City Hall on Saturday to a crowd of friends, families, and supporters fighting his cancer battle alongside him.
Brett McPherson was diagnosed with colon cancer for the second time and McLean County has come together to set up fundraisers for the McPherson family at the McLean County Ag Fair and an upcoming softball game planned for Aug. 21 at Buck Creek Baptist Church.
Despite initial plans to hold the event at Island Wooden Bridge Park, McClean County Planning and Zoning Secretary Jennifer Hamilton made the call to move to their rain location.
The last-minute change did not seem to affect attendance. Hamilton estimates at least over 300 residents joined together for the worthy cause.
“We don’t even know this many people!” Brett’s wife Bethanney said. “I didn’t expect this many. I was thinking maybe a hundred would show, but not this. It’s very very emotional.”
“I’m so glad that everybody showed up to support one of the great paramedics of the McLean County EMS,” said Assistant Director of the McLean County EMS Nolan Clouse.
Brett McPherson, humbled and shocked by the turnout, laughed, “I’m very surprised. This means the world to me.”
“We are just thrilled to death that we were able to provide the venue for this benefit for Brett,’’ said Mayor of Livermore Jesse Johnson. “We just ask for everybody to keep him in your prayers as he goes through this battle.”
The benefit included food from Midnight Momma’s Sweets, live music from Just Put Together Band featuring Jug Howell, an AR-15 raffle, corn hole tournament, dunking booth and a silent auction.
During the event, Clouse and Jennifer Hamilton’s husband and EMT Joe Hamilton presented Brett with a rustic American flag sculpture made by McLean County Deputy Kyle Stroud and a custom-made hooded sweatshirt donated by the clothing company Gadsook in Owensboro, in honor of Brett’s service.
“From the bottom of my heart, from everybody in the community that’s come out, that’s donated time and effort, everything that you’ve all done, I cannot thank you all enough,” an emotional Joe Hamilton told the crowd. “Without each and every one of you, we could have not made this happen.”
“We want to emphasize that we don’t want the credit because there were so many people involved,” Jennifer Hamilton said. “We want people to know that we are in this together.”
The encouragement from the community and the motivation of their family has kept Brett and Bethanney’s spirits alive.
“This is our second round with cancer. We’re doing chemo, we’re just trying to fight it, stay positive and that’s just about it,” Bethanney McPherson said.
“For him to see the support, see the love — we hope that’ll continue to help him fight,” Jennifer Hamilton said. “I’m very grateful.”
“Still fight on,” Brett McPherson said. “That’s all you can do.”
Donations are still being accepted and “Team Brett” t-shirts will be on sale for $15 until Aug. 1. Tickets for the AR-15 drawing are still on sale for $20 for one ticket and $100 for six, with the drawing taking place at a later date.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
