We have a lot of exciting programs and events taking place at the library this month for all ages.
Story Time with Ms. Katie takes place at 10 a.m. Friday mornings. Children will take part in a story, make a craft and play a game during their visit. Our Facebook page will have the story theme for the week on it. Story Time is geared for children 5 years and under, but everyone is welcome to attend.
Saturday, Feb. 4 is Take Your Child to the Library Day and we are inviting everyone to stop by and have some fun with us. We will have a riddle to solve by looking for clues in the library, Monster Bookmark craft, and so much more to do on Saturday. The fun takes place 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. We have something for everyone.
Why do children need libraries?Because child readers become grown-up leaders. Children who are proficient in reading by the end of grade 3 are significantly more likely to graduate high school, opening doors to a bright future.
Because Storytime is a key building block to school success. Library story times and programs from babies and preschoolers teach social and academic skills that directly translate to early school success.
Because the internet is for everyone. Libraries provide key access to internet, wifi, computers and other devices, ensuring all children start on a level playing field.
Because homework shouldn’t cause headaches. After school programs provide improved school performance, decreased drug use, and foundational life skills.
Because libraries transform lives. Every day your local library is creating connections, igniting curiosity, and enriching lives.
What can you find at McLean County Public Library?
- Books for the whole family
- Educational & enrichment programs
- Board games collections, toys and puzzles
- Seed libraries and community gardens
- Library of Things — yard games, craft kits and so much more
- Community and connection
- Newspapers, magazines and research databases
- Technology resources including free WiFi
McLean County Public Library supports the entire family• Support for Lifelong Reading
• Study Spaces & Gathering Places
• Job & Career Assistance
• Resources for Learning & Play
• Learn New Skills & Pursue Passions
Make plans to join us Saturday and see what we have to offer your family.
Monday, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, the library hosts Senior Bingo at 11 a.m. This is a free program and a light lunch is served.
Have you thought about a Valentine Box for your child? If not, your child can come to the library and make their Valentine Box for school from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 9. We do have a limited number of kits available. If you would like us to reserve a kit for your child, please give us a call and we will be glad to do that at 270-278-9184.
We had a blast last month with our “Kids Night Out.” So mark your calendars for our next “Kids Night Out” from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. This is for children kindergarten-3rd grade. Please call the library and register your child for a night of fun, food and games at 270-278-9184. We have a limit of 20 children.
The bookmobile will be out and visiting Feb. 14 in Beech Grove, Feb. 15 in Sacramento and Feb. 17 in Calhoun. Please stop by for a visit.
If you have any questions concerning programs or the library, please give us a call at 270-278-9184 or text us at 270-499-1699, follow us on Facebook for all information on our programs coming up and also our website, mcleancopubliclibrary.com.
Have a wonderful week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.